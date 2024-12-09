Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 12.1% year over year to RMB2,674.7 million ( US$381.1 million *) in the third quarter of 2024.

( *) in the third quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. decreased to RMB449.4 million ( US$64.0 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, from RMB546.4 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the third quarter of 2024, from in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB493.3 million ( US$70.3 million ) in the third quarter of 2024, from RMB605.9 million in the same period of 2023.

( ) in the third quarter of 2024, from in the same period of 2023. Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.75 in the same period of 2023.

in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.05 in the same period of 2023.

in the third quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of 2023. Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Tantan app were 12.0 million in September 2024 , compared to 15.7 million in September 2023 .

, compared to 15.7 million in . For the Momo app total paying users was 6.9 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 7.8 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 0.9 million paying users for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.4 million from the year ago period.

First Nine Months of 2024 Highlights

Net revenues decreased by 11.9% year over year to RMB7,926.5 million ( US$1,129.5 million ) for the first nine months of 2024.

( ) for the first nine months of 2024. Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB852.3 million ( US$121.5 million ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,505.1 million during the same period of 2023.

( ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,002.4 million ( US$142.8 million ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,710.0 million during the same period of 2023.

( ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to during the same period of 2023. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.51 ( US$0.64 ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB7.52 during the same period of 2023.

( ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.31 ( US$0.76 ) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB8.53 during the same period of 2023.

"Q3 2024 was a fruitful quarter for us. We delivered satisfactory financial results and executed well against our strategic priorities across all business lines," commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. " Our overseas business reaccelerated growth thanks to improved operational efficiency. Our team made good progress in advancing the localization process and expanding our product offering. This gives us more confidence to continue to invest firmly in more diversified overseas markets."

* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rate solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 30, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues

Total net revenues were RMB2,674.7 million (US$381.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 12.1% from RMB3,042.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Live video service revenues were RMB1,286.4 million (US$183.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 16.0% from RMB1,530.8 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to our proactive operational adjustments to de-emphasize large scale competition events in the Momo app and a soft consumer sentiment in the current macro environment, and to a lesser degree, Tantan pivoting away from the less dating-centric live video service.

Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,356.3 million (US$193.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.5% from RMB1,466.7 million during the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to our product adjustments to improve Momo app's ecosystem as well as the impact of the macro economy on consumer sentiment, and to a lesser extent, the decline in Tantan's paying users which was in turn due to the decline in user base and the short-term impact of the product upgrade on new user paying conversions. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth from the new standalone apps.

Mobile marketing revenues were RMB30.7 million (US$4.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB30.7 million during the same period of 2023.

Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB2,743.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB2,462.3 million (US$350.9 million) in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from value-added service and live video service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by the revenue growth of the new standalone apps. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB295.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB212.1 million (US$30.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service and value-added service.

Cost and expenses

Cost and expenses were RMB2,286.2 million (US$325.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB2,461.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to live video service on Momo app and Tantan app, and a decrease in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients of virtual gift service on Momo app. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for new standalone apps; and (b) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs and the newly granted share options which had lower fair value.

Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,242.2 million (US$319.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.6% from RMB2,401.6 million during the same period of 2023.

Income from operations

Income from operations was RMB410.7 million (US$58.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB621.8 million during the same period of 2023. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB397.5 million (US$56.7 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB618.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB14.7 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB454.7 million (US$64.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB681.2 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB441.0 million (US$62.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB674.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB27.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB95.3 million (US$13.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB158.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expenses was primarily due to the lower profit in the third quarter of 2024, and to a lesser extent, lower withholding tax rate due to our eligibility for a preferential tax rate since the beginning of the year.

Net income

Net income was RMB449.4 million (US$64.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB542.2 million during the same period of 2023. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB436.4 million (US$62.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB540.0 million in the same period of 2023. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB23.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB493.3 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB601.6 million during the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB479.9 million (US$68.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, which decreased from RMB595.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB14.9 million (US$2.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB26.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB449.4 million (US$64.0 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB546.4 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB493.3 million (US$70.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB605.9 million during the same period of 2023.

Net income per ADS

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.75 in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.70 (US$0.38) in the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.05 in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB14,782.2 million (US$2,106.4 million), compared to RMB13,478.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2024 was RMB341.0 million (US$48.6 million), compared to RMB582.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

First Nine Months of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues for the first nine months of 2024 were RMB7,926.5 million (US$1,129.5 million), a decrease of 11.9% from RMB8,999.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB852.3 million (US$121.5 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,505.1 million during the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,002.4 million (US$142.8 million) for the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,710.0 million during the same period of 2023.

Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.51 (US$0.64) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB7.52 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB5.31 (US$0.76) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB8.53 in the same period of 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,216.4 million (US$173.3 million) during the first nine months of 2024, compared to RMB1,861.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Recent Development

Share repurchase program

On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares up to June 6, 2024 (the "Share Repurchase Program"). On March 14, 2024, Hello Group's board of directors approved to amend the Share Repurchase Program to (i) extend the term of the Share Repurchase Program up to June 30, 2026, and (ii) upsize the Share Repurchase Program so that the Company is authorized to, from time to time, acquire up to an aggregate of US$286.1 million worth of its shares in the form of ADSs and/or the ordinary shares of the Company in the open market and through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

As of December 9, 2024, the Company has repurchased 40.0 million ADSs for US$238.4 million on the open market under Share Repurchase Program announced on June 7, 2022 and amended on March 14, 2024, at an average purchase price of US$5.94 per ADS.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.56 billion to RMB2.66 billion, representing a decrease of 14.7% to 11.4% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Note 1: Non-GAAP measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on December 9, 2024).

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10043397-w4b3f5.html.

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through December 16, 2024. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10043397

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in mainland China's online social networking space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. Starting from 2019, we have incubated a number of other new apps, such as Hertz, Soulchill, and Duidui, which target more niche markets and more selective demographics.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.

Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the third quarter of 2024 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:





















Live video service 1,530,797

1,286,442

183,317

4,548,986

3,828,003

545,486 Value-added service 1,466,727

1,356,270

193,267

4,327,678

3,995,962

569,420 Mobile marketing 30,705

30,735

4,380

88,762

99,320

14,153 Mobile games 7,864

-

-

14,169

432

62 Other services 6,754

1,217

173

19,796

2,758

393 Total net revenues 3,042,847

2,674,664

381,137

8,999,391

7,926,475

1,129,514 Cost and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (1,771,530)

(1,623,723)

(231,379)

(5,255,277)

(4,722,520)

(672,954) Research and development (201,693)

(196,382)

(27,984)

(653,145)

(581,741)

(82,897) Sales and marketing (373,942)

(354,881)

(50,570)

(1,110,253)

(1,013,081)

(144,363) General and administrative (113,896)

(111,174)

(15,842)

(376,981)

(364,037)

(51,875) Total cost and expenses (2,461,061)

(2,286,160)

(325,775)

(7,395,656)

(6,681,379)

(952,089) Other operating income, net 39,971

22,221

3,166

99,284

50,988

7,266 Income from operations 621,757

410,725

58,528

1,703,019

1,296,084

184,691 Interest income 96,791

134,875

19,220

311,899

386,919

55,136 Interest expense (19,293)

(34,809)

(4,960)

(41,671)

(91,000)

(12,967) Other gain or loss, net -

-

-

4,565

(43,870)

(6,251) Income before income tax and share of income (loss) on equity

method investments 699,255

510,791

72,788

1,977,812

1,548,133

220,609 Income tax expenses (158,064)

(95,298)

(13,580)

(446,646)

(755,525)

(107,661) Income before share of income (loss)on equity method

investments 541,191

415,493

59,208

1,531,166

792,608

112,948 Share of income (loss) on equity method investments 974

33,876

4,827

(31,940)

59,730

8,511 Net income 542,165

449,369

64,035

1,499,226

852,338

121,459 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (4,263)

-

-

(5,886)

-

- Net income attributable to the shareholders of Hello Group Inc. 546,428

449,369

64,035

1,505,112

852,338

121,459 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders





















Basic 1.44

1.29

0.18

3.98

2.36

0.34 Diluted 1.37

1.23

0.18

3.76

2.26

0.32 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary

share





















Basic 379,292,110

347,943,851

347,943,851

378,085,030

361,613,017

361,613,017 Diluted 398,296,690

365,942,405

365,942,405

405,490,366

377,697,017

377,697,017

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months

First nine months Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 542,165

449,369

64,035

1,499,226

852,338

121,459 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





















Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,032

(287,150)

(40,919)

116,188

(190,687)

(27,173) Comprehensive income 548,197

162,219

23,116

1,615,414

661,651

94,286 Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributed to the non-

controlling interest (3,141)

(6,400)

(912)

5,377

(2,114)

(301) Comprehensive income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 551,338

168,619

24,028

1,610,037

663,765

94,587

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31

September 30

September 30

2023

2024

2024 RMB RMB

US$ Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents 5,620,466

3,301,235

470,422 Short-term deposits 1,270,626

2,840,310

404,741 Restricted cash 10,147

4,084,937

582,099 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

RMB12,780 and RMB12,490 as of December 31, 2023 and September

30, 2024, respectively 201,517

186,374

26,558 Amounts due from related parties 7,258

-

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets 723,364

1,008,208

143,668 Total current assets 7,833,378

11,421,064

1,627,488 Long-term deposits 3,924,975

3,354,400

477,998 Long-term restricted cash 2,652,299

1,201,311

171,185 Right-of-use assets, net 109,572

288,193

41,067 Property and equipment, net 659,033

879,996

125,398 Intangible assets, net 17,086

13,247

1,888 Rental deposits 12,962

13,257

1,889 Long-term investments 786,911

783,521

111,651 Amounts due from RPT-non current 20,000

-

- Other non-current assets 180,052

161,702

23,042 Deferred tax assets 31,741

35,938

5,121 Total assets 16,228,009

18,152,629

2,586,727 Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable 616,681

608,607

86,723 Deferred revenue 442,805

443,036

63,132 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 630,617

600,435

85,561 Amounts due to related parties 4,314

-

- Lease liabilities due within one year 60,008

154,969

22,083 Income tax payable 94,719

93,432

13,314 Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions 27,261

26,945

3,840 Convertible Senior Notes-current -

19,394

2,764 Long-term borrowings, current portion 215,615

1,938,385

276,218 Short-term borrowings -

2,365,535

337,086 Total current liabilities 2,092,020

6,250,738

890,721 Deferred tax liabilities 24,987

323,362

46,079 Convertible Senior Notes 19,571

-

- Long-term borrowings 1,938,385

-

- Lease liabilities 52,171

142,803

20,349 Other non-current liabilities 114,085

130,359

18,576 Total liabilities 4,241,219

6,847,262

975,725 Shareholder's equity (i) 11,986,790

11,305,367

1,611,002 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 16,228,009

18,152,629

2,586,727























(i): As of September 30, 2024, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 344,219,472.







Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months

First nine months

Ended September 30

Ended September 30

2023

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income 542,165

449,369

64,035

1,499,226

852,338

121,459 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





















Depreciation of property and equipment 17,467

13,144

1,873

59,098

40,979

5,839 Amortization of intangible assets 1,279

1,279

182

3,837

3,837

547 Share-based compensation 59,472

43,951

6,264

204,877

150,079

21,385 Share of (income) loss on equity method investments (974)

(33,876)

(4,827)

31,940

(59,730)

(8,511) Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes -

-

-

(4,565)

-

- Cash received on distributions from equity method investments 718

-

-

2,067

1,197

171 Loss on long-term investments -

-

-

-

43,870

6,251 Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment (60)

(142)

(20)

(520)

(62)

(9) Provision of (income) loss on receivable and other assets (133)

1,754

250

10,071

3,675

524 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 10,749

(3,876)

(552)

(9,916)

11,952

1,703 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (96,572)

(97,212)

(13,853)

98,294

(91,846)

(13,088) Amounts due from related parties (27,114)

-

-

(27,059)

-

- Rental deposits 1,301

493

70

2,252

(309)

(44) Deferred tax assets 415

(117)

(17)

872

(4,195)

(598) Other non-current assets (50,578)

22,945

3,270

(27,639)

(183,398)

(26,134) Accounts payable 6,987

16,036

2,285

38,825

(15,710)

(2,239) Income tax payable 24,215

35,209

5,017

20,496

(1,288)

(184) Deferred revenue 11,736

(838)

(119)

(11,137)

568

81 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,374

(3,390)

(483)

(172,186)

61,357

8,743 Amount due to related parties (8,401)

-

-

(5,504)

-

- Deferred tax liabilities 47,681

(85,088)

(12,125)

130,198

294,333

41,942 Other non-current liabilities 26,741

(18,688)

(2,663)

17,757

108,705

15,490 Net cash provided by operating activities 582,468

340,953

48,587

1,861,284

1,216,352

173,328 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment (238,219)

(19,796)

(2,821)

(259,463)

(263,814)

(37,593) Payment for long-term investments -

(28,000)

(3,990)

(9,000)

(33,250)

(4,738) Purchase of short-term deposits (531,214)

(2,133,086)

(303,962)

(1,028,556)

(2,133,086)

(303,962) Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits 1,900,000

-

-

5,409,820

1,081,016

154,044 Cash received on investment income distribution -

-

-

1,517

-

- Purchase of long-term deposits (2,498,860)

-

-

(3,848,860)

(718,860)

(102,437) Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits 1,700,000

-

-

1,700,000

718,860

102,437 Cash received from sales of long-term investment 15,000

-

-

15,000

2,000

285 Loan to a third-party company -

(96,680)

(13,777)

-

(96,680)

(13,777) Other investing activities 137

212

30

1,822

895

128 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 346,844

(2,277,350)

(324,520)

1,982,280

(1,442,919)

(205,613) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of share options 551

4

1

570

17

2 Repurchase of ordinary shares (58,767)

(265,441)

(37,825)

(62,004)

(772,263)

(110,047) Repurchase of subsidiary's share options (223)

-

-

(4,319)

-

- Dividends payment -

-

-

(937,249)

(716,302)

(102,072) Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

1,033,900

147,330

-

2,365,535

337,086 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 2,154,000

-

-

2,154,000

-

- Repayment of long-term borrowings -

(215,400)

(30,694)

-

(215,615)

(30,725) Payment for redemption of convertible bonds (86,932)

-

-

(2,679,942)

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,008,629

553,063

78,812

(1,528,944)

661,372

94,244 Effect of exchange rate changes (7,837)

(178,773)

(25,478)

128,597

(130,234)

(18,559) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,930,104

(1,562,107)

(222,599)

2,443,217

304,571

43,400 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 4,711,714

10,149,590

1,446,305

5,198,601

8,282,912

1,180,306 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 7,641,818

8,587,483

1,223,706

7,641,818

8,587,483

1,223,706

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.













Three months

Three months

Three months Ended September 30, 2023

Ended September 30, 2024

Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (1,771,530) 1,211 (1,770,319)

(1,623,723) 2,143 (1,621,580)

(231,379) 305 (231,074) Research and development (201,693) 14,993 (186,700)

(196,382) 11,030 (185,352)

(27,984) 1,573 (26,411) Sales and marketing (373,942) 5,854 (368,088)

(354,881) 4,774 (350,107)

(50,570) 680 (49,890) General and administrative (113,896) 37,414 (76,482)

(111,174) 26,004 (85,170)

(15,842) 3,706 (12,136) Cost and operating expenses (2,461,061) 59,472 (2,401,589)

(2,286,160) 43,951 (2,242,209)

(325,775) 6,264 (319,511) Income from operations 621,757 59,472 681,229

410,725 43,951 454,676

58,528 6,264 64,792 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 546,428 59,472 605,900

449,369 43,951 493,320

64,035 6,264 70,299

Hello Group Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures (All amounts in thousands, except per share data)













1. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.













First nine months

First nine months

First nine months Ended September 30, 2023

Ended September 30, 2024

Ended September 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based

compensation Non-GAAP RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ US$ US$ Cost of revenues (5,255,277) 4,398 (5,250,879)

(4,722,520) 5,821 (4,716,699)

(672,954) 829 (672,125) Research and development (653,145) 51,186 (601,959)

(581,741) 33,328 (548,413)

(82,897) 4,749 (78,148) Sales and marketing (1,110,253) 20,413 (1,089,840)

(1,013,081) 15,040 (998,041)

(144,363) 2,143 (142,220) General and administrative (376,981) 128,880 (248,101)

(364,037) 95,890 (268,147)

(51,875) 13,664 (38,211) Cost and operating expenses (7,395,656) 204,877 (7,190,779)

(6,681,379) 150,079 (6,531,300)

(952,089) 21,385 (930,704) Income from operations 1,703,019 204,877 1,907,896

1,296,084 150,079 1,446,163

184,691 21,385 206,076 Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. 1,505,112 204,877 1,709,989

852,338 150,079 1,002,417

121,459 21,385 142,844

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,219,890

66,552

-

1,286,442

183,317 Value-added service 1,219,115

137,155

-

1,356,270

193,267 Mobile marketing 22,368

8,367

-

30,735

4,380 Other services 899

-

318

1,217

173 Total net revenues 2,462,272

212,074

318

2,674,664

381,137 Cost and expenses (ii):

















Cost of revenues (1,523,515)

(100,171)

(37)

(1,623,723)

(231,379) Research and development (160,161)

(36,221)

-

(196,382)

(27,984) Sales and marketing (298,630)

(55,033)

(1,218)

(354,881)

(50,570) General and administrative (103,438)

(7,175)

(561)

(111,174)

(15,842) Total cost and expenses (2,085,744)

(198,600)

(1,816)

(2,286,160)

(325,775) Other operating income 21,021

1,200

-

22,221

3,166 Income (loss) from operations 397,549

14,674

(1,498)

410,725

58,528 Interest income 134,605

268

2

134,875

19,220 Interest expense (34,809)

-

-

(34,809)

(4,960) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 497,345

14,942

(1,496)

510,791

72,788 Income tax expenses (94,777)

(521)

-

(95,298)

(13,580) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 402,568

14,421

(1,496)

415,493

59,208 Share of income on equity method investments 33,876

-

-

33,876

4,827 Net income (loss) 436,444

14,421

(1,496)

449,369

64,035







































(ii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























































Three months

Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 2,143

-

-

2,143

305 Research and development 10,533

497

-

11,030

1,573 Sales and marketing 4,774

-

-

4,774

680 General and administrative 26,002

2

-

26,004

3,706 Total cost and expenses 43,452

499

-

43,951

6,264



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 397,549

14,674

(1,498)

410,725

58,528 Share-based compensation 43,452

499

-

43,951

6,264 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 441,001

15,173

(1,498)

454,676

64,792



















Net income (loss) 436,444

14,421

(1,496)

449,369

64,035 Share-based compensation 43,452

499

-

43,951

6,264 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 479,896

14,920

(1,496)

493,320

70,299

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$[1] Net revenues:

















Live video service 1,410,844

119,953

-

1,530,797

209,813 Value-added service 1,298,329

168,398

-

1,466,727

201,031 Mobile marketing 24,039

6,666

-

30,705

4,208 Mobile games 7,864

-

-

7,864

1,078 Other services 1,981

-

4,773

6,754

927 Total net revenues 2,743,057

295,017

4,773

3,042,847

417,057 Cost and expenses (iii):

















Cost of revenues (1,606,261)

(145,346)

(19,923)

(1,771,530)

(242,808) Research and development (151,649)

(50,044)

-

(201,693)

(27,644) Sales and marketing (298,919)

(71,978)

(3,045)

(373,942)

(51,253) General and administrative (105,339)

(5,656)

(2,901)

(113,896)

(15,611) Total cost and expenses (2,162,168)

(273,024)

(25,869)

(2,461,061)

(337,316) Other operating income, net 37,750

1,985

236

39,971

5,478 Income (loss) from operations 618,639

23,978

(20,860)

621,757

85,219 Interest income 96,680

94

17

96,791

13,266 Interest expense (19,293)

-

-

(19,293)

(2,644) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity

method investments 696,026

24,072

(20,843)

699,255

95,841 Income tax expenses (156,992)

(1,072)

-

(158,064)

(21,664) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method

investments 539,034

23,000

(20,843)

541,191

74,177 Share of income on equity method investments 974

-

-

974

133 Net income (loss) 540,008

23,000

(20,843)

542,165

74,310







































(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

































Three months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 1,207

4

-

1,211

166 Research and development 11,401

3,592

-

14,993

2,055 Sales and marketing 5,854

-

-

5,854

802 General and administrative 37,406

8

-

37,414

5,128 Total cost and expenses 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151



























































[1] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the

Federal Reserve Board.



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Three months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 618,639

23,978

(20,860)

621,757

85,219 Share-based compensation 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 674,507

27,582

(20,860)

681,229

93,370



















Net income (loss) 540,008

23,000

(20,843)

542,165

74,310 Share-based compensation 55,868

3,604

-

59,472

8,151 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 595,876

26,604

(20,843)

601,637

82,461

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 3,590,747

237,256

-

3,828,003

545,486 Value-added service 3,573,860

422,102

-

3,995,962

569,420 Mobile marketing 71,397

27,923

-

99,320

14,153 Mobile games 432

-

-

432

62 Other services 1,915

-

843

2,758

393 Total net revenues 7,238,351

687,281

843

7,926,475

1,129,514 Cost and expenses (iv):

















Cost of revenues (4,408,264)

(314,217)

(39)

(4,722,520)

(672,954) Research and development (462,202)

(119,539)

-

(581,741)

(82,897) Sales and marketing (836,410)

(171,988)

(4,683)

(1,013,081)

(144,363) General and administrative (339,578)

(23,744)

(715)

(364,037)

(51,875) Total cost and expenses (6,046,454)

(629,488)

(5,437)

(6,681,379)

(952,089) Other operating income 49,037

1,925

26

50,988

7,266 Income (loss) from operations 1,240,934

59,718

(4,568)

1,296,084

184,691 Interest income 386,340

573

6

386,919

55,136 Interest expense (91,000)

-

-

(91,000)

(12,967) Other gain or loss, net (43,870)

-

-

(43,870)

(6,251) Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity method

investments 1,492,404

60,291

(4,562)

1,548,133

220,609 Income tax expenses (753,721)

(1,804)

-

(755,525)

(107,661) Income (loss) before share of income on equity method investments 738,683

58,487

(4,562)

792,608

112,948 Share of income on equity method investments 59,730

-

-

59,730

8,511 Net income (loss) 798,413

58,487

(4,562)

852,338

121,459







































(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:























































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 5,817

4

-

5,821

829 Research and development 28,496

4,832

-

33,328

4,749 Sales and marketing 15,040

-

-

15,040

2,143 General and administrative 95,874

16

-

95,890

13,664 Total cost and expenses 145,227

4,852

-

150,079

21,385



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2024

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Income (loss) from operations 1,240,934

59,718

(4,568)

1,296,084

184,691 Share-based compensation 145,227

4,852

-

150,079

21,385 Non-GAAP income (loss) from

operations 1,386,161

64,570

(4,568)

1,446,163

206,076



















Net income (loss) 798,413

58,487

(4,562)

852,338

121,459 Share-based compensation 145,227

4,852

-

150,079

21,385 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 943,640

63,339

(4,562)

1,002,417

142,844

Hello Group Inc. Unaudited Condensed Segment Report (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

First nine months Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues:

















Live video service 4,144,164

404,822

-

4,548,986

623,490 Value-added service 3,821,183

506,495

-

4,327,678

593,158 Mobile marketing 75,730

13,032

-

88,762

12,166 Mobile games 14,169

-

-

14,169

1,942 Other services 14,577

-

5,219

19,796

2,713 Total net revenues 8,069,823

924,349

5,219

8,999,391

1,233,469 Cost and expenses (v):

















Cost of revenues (4,765,127)

(469,111)

(21,039)

(5,255,277)

(720,296) Research and development (483,997)

(169,148)

-

(653,145)

(89,521) Sales and marketing (894,462)

(210,208)

(5,583)

(1,110,253)

(152,173) General and administrative (349,614)

(19,600)

(7,767)

(376,981)

(51,670) Total cost and expenses (6,493,200)

(868,067)

(34,389)

(7,395,656)

(1,013,660) Other operating income 95,876

3,110

298

99,284

13,608 Income (loss) from operations 1,672,499

59,392

(28,872)

1,703,019

233,417 Interest income 311,157

656

86

311,899

42,749 Interest expense (41,671)

-

-

(41,671)

(5,711) Other gain or loss, net 4,565

-

-

4,565

626 Income (loss) before income tax and share of loss on equity method

investments 1,946,550

60,048

(28,786)

1,977,812

271,081 Income tax expenses (443,175)

(3,471)

-

(446,646)

(61,218) Income (loss) before share of loss on equity method investments 1,503,375

56,577

(28,786)

1,531,166

209,863 Share of loss on equity method investments (31,940)

-

-

(31,940)

(4,378) Net income (loss) 1,471,435

56,577

(28,786)

1,499,226

205,485



















(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:



































First nine months

Ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues 4,262

136

-

4,398

603 Research and development 36,793

14,393

-

51,186

7,016 Sales and marketing 20,408

5

-

20,413

2,798 General and administrative 128,856

24

-

128,880

17,664 Total cost and expenses 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081



Hello Group Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report

(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









































First nine months

ended September 30, 2023

Momo

Tantan

QOOL

Total

Total

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating income (loss) 1,672,499

59,392

(28,872)

1,703,019

233,417 Share-based compensation 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 1,862,818

73,950

(28,872)

1,907,896

261,498



















Net income (loss) 1,471,435

56,577

(28,786)

1,499,226

205,485 Share-based compensation 190,319

14,558

-

204,877

28,081 Non-GAAP net income (loss) 1,661,754

71,135

(28,786)

1,704,103

233,566

SOURCE Hello Group Inc.