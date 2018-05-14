Hello Hydration! Bath & Body Works® Introduces New Clinically-Tested Water Collection

Now available in stores nationwide and online, this collection was created to give skin a hydration boost from head to toe.

"Our clinically-tested Water collection's main purpose is to instantly replenish skin's moisture – a key benefit we're thrilled to bring to our already-robust offering of hydrating body care products," said Amy Hauk, Chief Merchant and Executive Vice President of Merchandising at Bath & Body Works. "Four hero products are made with the moisture magnet, hyaluronic acid, but all forms have unique purposes, whether to nourish, refresh, exfoliate or revitalize skin."

Perfectly timed to give customers summer-ready skin, the collection consists of eight hydrating products:

Hyaluronic Acid Body Gel Lotion ($16.50)

Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Body Cream ($15.50)

Mineral Body Polish with Hyaluronic Acid ($18.50)

Face Sheet Mask with Hyaluronic Acid ($4.95)

Face & Body Mist ($16.50)

Moisture-Lock Body Balm ($16.50)

Mineral Bath Soak ($16.50)

Aqua Burst Body Wash ($13.50)

Also available for on-the-go hydration: Mini Body Wash, Mini Body Cream and Mini Face & Body Mist ($6.50 each).

For more information or to experience the Water Collection, visit your local Bath & Body Works or go to bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers & home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body & home, including the #1 selling collections for body lotion and body cream, body wash, hand soap and fine fragrance mist. For more than 25 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products & the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,800 Bath & Body Works and White Barn retail locations worldwide as well as on bathandbodyworks.com. Join in the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest & YouTube.

Contact:

Mallory Weaver

Bath & Body Works

614-856-6276

mweaver@bbw.com

Meredith Kish

Carmichael Lynch Relate

212-494-8687

meredith.kish@clynch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-hydration-bath--body-works-introduces-new-clinically-tested-water-collection-300647453.html

SOURCE Bath & Body Works

Related Links

http://bathandbodyworks.com

