Hello Kitty® and Bruno Mars Reunite in Las Vegas to Celebrate Her 50th Anniversary

Hello Kitty and Bruno Mars Collaboration Merch, Meet and Greet, and More

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What's better than one pop icon? Two! Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand behind Hello Kitty, is thrilled to announce that the most supercute superstar is teaming up once again with Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars for a show-stopping collaboration that's sure to spread smiles. In honor of Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary and the opening of Bruno Mars' holiday residency on December 18 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the duo is coming together to delight fans with merch, themed food and drink specials, and an adorable Hello Kitty meet-and-greet experience this December. Both Hello Kitty and Bruno Mars welcome fans to celebrate this partnership "just the way you are" in the spirit of inclusivity, friendship and kindness.

Hello Kitty and Bruno Mars Collaboration (PRNewsfoto/Sanrio)

New Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars Merch

Available for the month of December, fans can get their hands on the Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars collection of merchandise, featuring a fusion of Hello Kitty's iconic charm and Bruno Mars' signature style. This limited edition lineup showcases one-of-a-kind new Hello Kitty and Bruno Mars graphics in Sanrio's signature Japanese kawaii style, with the cutest ever pair on t-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, water bottles, and more. While most items are available at the Park MGM and outside the Bruno Mars concert entrance, the exclusive water bottle and t-shirt can only be found at the Hello Kitty Cafe Kiosk at The Park MGM.

Food & Drink Specials at Hello Kitty Cafe at The Park MGM Las Vegas

Hello Kitty Cafe at The Park MGM is also debuting two exclusive menu items to celebrate this iconic pairing, available in December. Fans can indulge in the Hello Kitty ♥ Bruno Mars Cookie, a sweet chocolate or vanilla shortbread cookie topped with icing featuring kawaii style character graphics. Pair the cookie with a Mars Mocha, a decadent brown sugar coffee drink topped with whipped cream and brown sugar crumble available hot or iced in a custom Hello Kitty x Bruno Mars cup sleeve.

Supercute Hello Kitty Meet and Greet on December 18

On December 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans can join Hello Kitty herself for a special Bruno Mars-themed meet-and-greet ahead of the Bruno Mars concert at the Hello Kitty Cafe at The Park MGM. Fans can snap shareable photos in front of a specialized backdrop, shop merchandise from the collaboration, and sample special menu items. The first 50 fans in line will receive a special goody bag filled with exclusive Hello Kitty Cafe and Sanrio products.

"This collaboration unites communities around two massive cultural icons and bridges the worlds of pop culture, music, and fashion in a unique and unexpected way," said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer at Sanrio, Inc. "Bruno Mars is an exceptionally talented artist whose positive energy perfectly complements Hello Kitty's mission of spreading joy, one smile at a time. After the overwhelming success of our first collaboration with him, it was clear fans wanted more. We're excited to partner with Bruno once again and close out Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary in style with fans in Las Vegas."

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About Bruno Mars

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award winner and thirty-three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who is one of the best-selling artists of all time and now continuously the number-one most listened-to artist on Spotify. With recent hits like "APT." with ROSÉ and "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga—the latter earning him two nominations for "Song Of The Year" and "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards—Mars has celebrated another extraordinary year in music. Among his robust list of accolades, some of which include "Album of the Year" for 24K Magic at the 60th Annual GRAMMY® Awards and "Record of The Year" for Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open" at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, Mars has held the number one global song for more weeks than any artist in 2024 with both "APT." and "Die With A Smile."

Media Contact:

Marci Ponto

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanrio