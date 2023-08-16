Hello Sunshine's The Home Edit and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) in Development at ABC Enlist Community Volunteers to Help Build New Home for Local Austin Family

Taylor Morrison set as official homebuilder for the pilot episode



AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, home organization experts behind The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, today announced that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, will serve as the homebuilder for the pilot episode of the new take on the award-winning show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (working title), in development at ABC. The pilot episode of the reboot will take place in the burgeoning town of Hutto, Texas, in Taylor Morrison's Emory Crossing community to support a local Austin family.

What better time to organize and set up functional spaces than when you’re starting fresh in a new home, and that’s exactly what Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit will teach viewers how to do in the "New Home, New Zones" video series with Taylor Morrison. (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds hosts Clea and Joanna's world-renowned organizational expertise, and creates the ultimate home makeover experience. Like the original, this new series will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing home renovations and builds for families who give back to their communities.

"There's something magical about building people's dream homes, and this magic will be a key ingredient in what fuels us during this one-week build," said April Whitaker, Taylor Morrison Austin Division President. "Giving back to the community is deeply rooted in our DNA at Taylor Morrison, so being able to participate in such an iconic franchise and build a brand-new home for a deserving Austin family is tremendously exciting for our team."

The pilot episode will be filmed on Monday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 17, where Taylor Morrison, the homebuilder's local and national trade partners, and 2,000 volunteers will be involved in an around-the-clock operation to build a new home from the ground-up in under seven days.

Volunteer and donation opportunities for the pilot episode are available to the public. To sign-up, visit this link. Volunteers must be 18 years or older as of Sept. 11, 2023.

To nominate a deserving family for the series or apply, visit extrememakeover.castingcrane.com.

Upon completion, the deserving local family will be welcomed into a thoughtfully designed home built by Taylor Morrison, finished with organized spaces complimentary of The Home Edit, making for a stress-free move-in transition.

"This is an opportunity that we couldn't have imagined in our wildest dreams," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. "We're incredibly grateful to host the beloved series and team up with Taylor Morrison to support a deserving family while bringing an entire community together in such an impactful way."

Earlier this summer, Taylor Morrison and The Home Edit announced their partnership on a new video series, New Home, New Zones, with curated organization tips designed to reduce the stress known for accompanying a move.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt) is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine, a division of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the spring of 2022.

For more information about Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (wt), visit https://www.emhe.tv/.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series Big Brother (CBS), Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (NBC), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), LEGO Masters (FOX), Wipeout (TBS) and upcoming drama Ripley (Netflix) and Deal or No Deal Island (NBC).

CONTACT: Jaclyn Gettinger

(480) 376-0641

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison