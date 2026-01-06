Taylor Morrison Recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder for the Eleventh Consecutive Year

National homebuilder keeps its yearly streak in highest trust index among industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For an unrivaled eleventh year, national homebuilder and land developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) earned the title of America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research, the longest-running record in the award's history.

Even amid market challenges that characterized the last year, Taylor Morrison continues earning consumers' trust when they need it most. Key data points from the 2026 study include:

Taylor Morrison earned a 2026 Net Trust Score of 115.7, compared to the national big builder average of 109.9.

Taylor Morrison's 2026 Net Trust Score represented its highest year-over-year increase in Net Trust Scores, up 5.6 points from its score of 110.1 in 2025.

Taylor Morrison's resort lifestyle brand, Esplanade, also saw year-over-year Net Trust Score increases in the Active Adult Builder category, from 103.6 in 2025 to 107.9 in 2026.

"With such repeated history, it's fair to say that the honor of America's Most Trusted® Home Builder is more than an award—it's simply who we are," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "In homebuilding, where you're guiding a consumer through the most important purchase of a lifetime, there simply isn't a metric more important than trust."

In the 14th year of the study, national independent market research firm Lifestory Research surveyed nearly 63,000 home shoppers to measure their perceptions and experiences with homebuilders. The nation's top 20 homebuilders were then ranked based on annual closings according to their trust score.

"Taylor Morrison is seen as reliable, consistent and committed to doing right by home shoppers—and that perception has remained strong for 11 straight years," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Earning this distinction once is an achievement; earning it 11 consecutive times shows that trust in your brand isn't based on a moment or a trend, but on long-standing relationships and experiences that customers value and remember."

For study methodology and the full list of rankings, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2026-americas-most-trusted.

In addition to being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder since 2016, Taylor Morrison holds several additional accolades including being named on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. Since 2016, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

