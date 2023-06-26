Hello Sunshine's The Home Edit Partners with Taylor Morrison on New Home, New Zones Video Series Designed to Make Moving Less Stressful

News provided by

Taylor Morrison

26 Jun, 2023, 06:03 ET

Taylor Morrison also set to serve as a homebuilder in The Home Edit's new iteration of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) in development at ABC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, home organization experts behind The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, today announced they are partnering with Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), America's Most Trusted® Home Builder and one of the nation's largest homebuilders on a new video series, New Home, New Zones, offering home-organization tips that make moving into a new home easier. As part of the multi-faceted partnership, Taylor Morrison will also serve as a homebuilder on The Home Edit's new take on hit home renovation series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," (wt) in development at ABC which Shearer and Teplin will host.

Hello Sunshine’s The Home Edit partners with Taylor Morrison on "New Home, New Zones" video series designed to make moving less stressful.
What better time to organize and set up functional spaces than when you’re starting fresh in a new home, and that’s exactly what Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit will teach viewers how to do in the "New Home, New Zones" video series with Taylor Morrison.
"New Home, New Zones" provides helpful tips ranging from how to get ready for a move by packing and unpacking efficiently, to organizing the most popular spaces in your home, such as the kitchen, closets, kid’s area and laundry room.
New Home, New Zones provides helpful tips ranging from how to get ready for a move by packing and unpacking efficiently, to organizing the most popular spaces in your home, such as the kitchen, closets, kid's area and laundry room. The video series and additional tips from Shearer and Teplin are available at TaylorMorrison.com/TheHomeEdit, with new episodes set for release all summer long.

"It's a dream to partner with a brand like The Home Edit—who are not only beloved, trusted and well-respected by so many—but who also share so many of the same core values we do at Taylor Morrison," said Stephanie McCarty, chief marketing and communications officer at Taylor Morrison. "Together, we're reducing the stress known for accompanying a move and adding some fun and function into the process so consumers are better able to enjoy their new home from the very start." 

With peak moving season historically beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day1, the New Home, New Zones video series offers tips for anyone preparing for a big move this summer—whether it's into a personalized Taylor Morrison home, a college dorm or a first post-grad apartment.

"We hear again and again from our fans just how intimidating a big move can feel, which is why we're so excited to partner with a homebuilder like Taylor Morrison," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. "What better time to organize and set up functional spaces than when you're starting fresh in a new home, and that's exactly what we'll teach viewers how to do when they tune into the New Home, New Zones series."

The new iteration of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds new hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's world-renowned organizational expertise, plus construction and design provided by Taylor Morrison, one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers, to create the ultimate home makeover experience.

In each episode, Shearer and Teplin and a team of builders, contractors, and design experts will assist a deserving family on its big makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family's lifestyle and needs. The Home Edit co-founders will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success. To nominate a deserving family or to apply, visit extrememakeover.castingcrane.com.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the spring of 2022.

About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About The Home Edit
The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Gettinger        
(480) 376-0641
[email protected]

