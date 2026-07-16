HelloCollege Class of 2026 Application Data Shows There's No "Magic Number" for College Applications

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloCollege released today a proprietary analysis on nearly 500 students in the Class of 2026. The findings suggest application volume tended to rise as students targeted more selective schools. Rather than the data revealing an ideal number of applications, it points to the importance of how much risk is built into a student's college list.

"Families often ask whether their student should apply to eight schools, 12 schools, or 20 schools," said Kevin Krebs, founder of HelloCollege. "Our analysis shows there isn't a universal answer. The right number depends on the selectivity of the colleges on a student's list. Building a balanced application strategy is far more important than chasing an arbitrary application count."

A HelloCollege analysis of nearly 500 students shows college list strategy matters more than application volume. Post this

HelloCollege found that, among students who applied to one to three colleges, the most selective school on their list had an average admission rate of 44%, while students applying to 16 or more colleges had a most selective school with an average admission rate of just 7%. The pattern suggests students aiming at more competitive schools broaden their options to manage admissions risk.

The takeaway for families is simple: application strategy matters more than application count. Students should start with their top choices and, if those schools are highly competitive, build out the rest of the list with a balanced mix of target and safety schools to reflect the level of risk. For students applying primarily to safety or target schools, dozens of applications may offer little added benefit. For those pursuing highly selective colleges, a broader list may make sense.

"Instead of wondering how many schools they should apply to," Krebs added, "students should ask, 'How much risk is built into my college list?' That's the question that leads to a smarter application strategy."

To learn more about HelloCollege or to speak with a college counselor, visit sayhellocollege.com.

About HelloCollege

Founded in 2012, HelloCollege is a national college counseling firm helping families navigate the admissions process with confidence. Through private counseling, workshops, and free resources, the company offers a team-based approach to college counseling, tutoring, essay coaching, and financial aid strategy. HelloCollege has guided more than 4,000 students to top universities, educated more than 100,000 families nationwide, been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best College Admissions Consultants, and has a 4.8 rating on Trustpilot.

SOURCE HelloCollege