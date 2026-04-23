The article outlines common driving distractions and practical steps drivers can take to stay focused and reduce accident risks.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common driving distractions, and how can they be avoided to make roads safer? A HelloNation article provides the answer, offering practical advice to help drivers stay focused behind the wheel. Featuring insights from Insurance Expert Tony Pope of Summerville, SC, the article highlights how distraction plays a significant role in accidents and outlines steps to prevent them.

Tony Pope, Agent

The HelloNation article begins with a sobering statistic from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: in 2021, more than 3,500 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers. While texting while driving is one of the most dangerous behaviors, the article stresses it is not the only distraction. Insurance agent Tony Pope emphasizes that awareness of all types of distractions is key to safer driving.

Cell phone use remains one of the leading causes of distraction. Surveys show that drivers with less than 5 years of licensing are especially likely to use their phones while driving. The article points out that even glancing at a text can be enough to cause a crash. By silencing phones or keeping them out of reach, drivers can reduce temptation and risk.

The HelloNation article also discusses grooming as a distraction. Many drivers, pressed for time, try to complete personal routines in the car, such as applying makeup or shaving. These actions divert attention and hands away from the wheel, increasing the risk of accidents. The article suggests finishing grooming tasks before leaving home to ensure complete focus while driving.

Eating and drinking also rank high on the list of risky behaviors. Something as simple as spilled coffee or food slipping from a sandwich can quickly take a driver's eyes off the road. The article advises saving meals for a parked break rather than multitasking while driving. This minor adjustment can reduce both mess and the risk of accidents.

Monitoring passengers is another challenge, particularly for parents with young children. The article cites research showing that parents of toddlers are often distracted by toys, electronics, or the need to provide snacks and drinks while driving. Pets on laps present another danger. Insurance agent Tony Pope notes that while caring for passengers is essential, safety must come first by planning ahead and minimizing distractions before driving.

Environmental distractions also affect drivers. Rubbernecking at crash sites, reading billboards, or searching for addresses can cause drivers to lose focus. The HelloNation article emphasizes that even a glance away from the road can lead to accidents. Staying alert to surroundings while keeping eyes forward is a safer choice.

In-car technology and entertainment systems present additional risks. Loud music, headphones, or backseat video systems can reduce awareness of essential sounds, such as car horns or sirens. Innovative technology may improve convenience, but drivers are urged to manage settings before trips to avoid divided attention while on the road.

Other distractions outlined include recording videos, daydreaming, and drowsy driving. Missing an exit because of drifting attention is a typical example of how quickly the mind can wander. Fatigue is equally dangerous, with polls showing that many Americans have nodded off behind the wheel. The article advises pulling over, taking a walk, or switching drivers if sleepiness sets in.

The HelloNation feature extends its advice to commercial drivers, who face added risks due to long hours and reliance on communication devices. The article lists texting, using radios, reading maps, and eating while driving as significant hazards for fleet vehicle operators. Fatigue is another critical factor, underscoring the importance of adhering to safety regulations.

As part of broader education efforts, the HelloNation article notes that Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) produces safe-driving videos. These resources aim to help teens, parents, and commercial drivers make informed choices behind the wheel.

Ultimately, the article underscores that distracted driving is preventable. By recognizing risky behaviors and adopting safer habits, drivers can protect themselves, their passengers, and others on the road. Insurance agent Tony Pope of Summerville, SC, reinforces through HelloNation that avoiding distractions is one of the simplest yet most effective steps toward safer driving.

The full article, titled "Driving distractions and how to avoid them", shares these insights in detail. Tony Pope, Insurance Expert in Summerville, SC, provides guidance in the HelloNation feature to help drivers understand the risks of distraction and adopt safer practices on the road.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation