The article outlines how choosing the right land survey helps property owners avoid delays, reduce costs, and plan projects effectively.

PUEBLO, Colo., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What type of land survey is right for a property owner planning a project? HelloNation has published an article that explains how selecting the right land survey can save time, reduce costs, and prevent complications.

Michael Cuppy, President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article examines how different types of land survey services serve specific purposes, depending on a project's goals. It explains that a boundary survey is one of the most common tools for establishing property lines, confirming legal boundaries, and identifying encroachments. This type of land survey is especially important during real estate transactions or when resolving disputes related to property lines.

The article describes how a boundary survey involves careful measurement and review of existing records, including deeds and plats. By clearly defining property lines, a boundary survey helps property owners avoid conflicts and ensures that any development stays within legal limits. The article notes that this form of land survey is often the first step before construction or property improvements begin.

In contrast, the HelloNation article explains that a topographic survey focuses on mapping site features and elevation changes. A topographic survey captures natural and man-made elements such as slopes, drainage patterns, structures, and vegetation. These site features are essential for engineers, architects, and contractors who need accurate data to design safe and compliant projects.

The article emphasizes that a topographic survey provides a detailed, three-dimensional understanding of the land. This allows professionals to plan grading, drainage systems, and building placement with precision. Without accurate mapping of site features, projects may face costly redesigns or regulatory issues.

For commercial property transactions, the article highlights the importance of an ALTA/NSPS survey. This specialized land survey follows national standards and includes both boundary and topographic data. An ALTA/NSPS survey also documents easements, rights-of-way, and improvements, making it a critical requirement for lenders and title companies involved in commercial property deals.

The HelloNation article explains that choosing the wrong land survey can lead to unnecessary expenses or delays. For example, commissioning a topographic survey when only property lines are needed may increase costs without adding value. On the other hand, skipping an ALTA/NSPS survey in a commercial property transaction could create legal risks or slow the closing process.

According to the article, working with experienced Land Survey Experts helps property owners determine the most appropriate survey for their needs. These professionals evaluate site features, review legal descriptions, and ensure that each land survey aligns with the property's intended use. Their role is to provide reliable data that supports planning, design, and compliance.

The article also notes that Land Survey Experts play a key role in coordinating with other professionals involved in a project. Engineers, architects, and legal teams rely on accurate land survey data to make informed decisions. By clearly identifying property lines and documenting site features, surveyors help keep projects on track and reduce the risk of errors.

Property owners in Pueblo, Colorado, benefit from understanding the distinctions between a boundary survey, a topographic survey, and an ALTA/NSPS survey. The article explains that each type of land survey serves a specific purpose, and selecting the correct one from the beginning helps avoid confusion and unnecessary delays.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article encourages property owners to take a thoughtful approach when planning any land-based project. By consulting Land Survey Experts and choosing the right land survey, individuals can move forward with greater confidence and efficiency.

Land Survey Options for Property Owners features insights from Michael Cuppy, Land Survey Experts of Pueblo, Colorado, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation