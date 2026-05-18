HelloNation Article Featuring Collision Center Expert Donna Scott Breaks Down What to Do After a Minor Car Accident

The article outlines key safety steps, documentation practices, and inspection guidance to help drivers respond effectively after minor collisions.

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should Fort Smith drivers do first after a minor car accident if the car is still drivable? A new HelloNation article offers a clear, practical guide to answering this question. The piece outlines the first steps local drivers should take after an accident, especially when the vehicle appears safe to move.

Donna Scott, General Manager Speed Speed

The article begins by emphasizing the importance of safety, even in a minor accident. It explains that drivers in Fort Smith should first move their vehicle to a safe location, then check for injuries. If anyone is hurt, calling 911 immediately is critical. Even when there are no visible injuries, a police report is still required in Arkansas. The article notes that receiving this report may take up to 10 days, which could affect an insurance claim later.

According to the article, documenting vehicle damage at the scene is essential. Drivers are advised to take clear photos of all cars involved, the surroundings, and any visible damage. The piece recommends exchanging contact and insurance information politely and keeping the conversation fact-based. While the car may seem drivable, unseen issues could still exist.

The HelloNation article notes that only a proper car inspection can confirm a vehicle's safety after a minor accident. Small problems, such as misalignment or frame damage, may go unnoticed until they worsen. The article notes that local collision centers, such as Classic Collision Center in Fort Smith, have the tools and experience to thoroughly check for hidden damage.

The insurance claim process is another key focus. The article stresses the importance of filing a claim promptly, ideally on the same day or within a few days of the incident. This early action helps the insurer begin the investigation and ensures that vehicle damage is properly recorded. Submitting the police report number, photos, and accident details makes the process smoother and helps protect the driver if further problems arise.

Another important step outlined in the article is getting a damage estimate from a collision center. Even if the vehicle drives normally, a car inspection from trained technicians can catch problems before they become serious. The article explains that local facilities like Classic Collision Center offer this service and often help guide drivers through both the inspection and insurance claim steps.

The article makes clear that each stage in the process, moving to a safe area, notifying authorities, documenting damage, filing an insurance claim, and getting a professional car inspection, is essential. It also explains how skipping even one step can lead to delayed repairs, insurance complications, or costly repairs later.

For drivers in Fort Smith, knowing how to handle a minor accident can save time, money, and stress. The article stresses that having a trusted local collision center ready to inspect vehicle damage helps prevent small issues from becoming larger ones. It also reinforces the importance of using the police report and photo evidence to support the insurance claim and ensure a full understanding of the incident.

What Should Fort Smith Drivers Do First After a Minor Car Accident If the Car Is Still Drivable? features insights from Donna Scott, Collision Center Expert of Fort Smith, AR, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation