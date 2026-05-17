In HelloNation, HVAC Expert Becky Hayden Offers Guidance on When to Repair or Replace Your Air Conditioner

The article explains how homeowners can evaluate AC repair signs, cooling performance, and long-term efficiency during hot Umatilla County summers.

HERMISTON, Ore., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is it smarter to fix your current AC or replace it altogether? A new HelloNation article helps answer that question by outlining the key signs homeowners in Umatilla County should consider when deciding whether to repair or replace an aging air conditioner. HVAC Expert Becky Hayden of Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC shares timely insights for navigating this common issue during the region's long, hot summers.

Becky Hayden -Owner- Eastern Oregon Heating and Air Conditioning LLC Speed Speed

The article begins by explaining that the average air conditioner lifespan is between 12 and 15 years. However, due to the extended summer heat in Umatilla County, cooling systems tend to wear out faster than the national average. Even if a system still operates, it may not perform efficiently or reliably in its later years. The article urges homeowners to look beyond just whether the system turns on and to instead consider how well it's holding up under continued seasonal stress.

One of the first signs a system may be nearing the end of its useful life is rising energy bills. According to the article, aging components often cause a cooling system to run longer to achieve the same indoor temperature. This leads to increased electricity use without better comfort. When this trend continues over time, it becomes one of the clearest AC repair signs that the system is losing efficiency.

The article also addresses summer cooling problems like uneven temperatures between rooms. Older systems can develop issues with airflow and heat removal, making it difficult to maintain consistent comfort throughout the home. These hot or sticky areas often signal that the aging air conditioner is struggling, not that a simple adjustment is needed.

Frequent repairs are another warning sign. While occasional service is expected, the article points out that back-to-back repairs of different components usually indicate broader mechanical fatigue. In these cases, continuing to repair the unit may no longer be cost-effective. The article encourages comparing current repair costs to the system's age and overall condition to better frame the repair or replace AC decision.

Refrigerant type is another key factor. Many older air conditioners still use outdated refrigerants that are difficult or expensive to replace. The article emphasizes that when refrigerant issues arise, replacement often becomes the more practical and affordable long-term solution, especially in Umatilla County, where cooling needs are consistent and high.

The article also describes how noise can indicate deeper mechanical issues. New or louder sounds, such as rattling or buzzing, are not just annoyances; they often signal internal damage to motors or compressors. These types of noises tend to appear during peak cooling demand, raising the risk of emergency failure if left unresolved.

Beyond mechanical factors, the article highlights comfort and reliability. An aging air conditioner may still function but fail to control humidity or maintain consistent temperatures, which can impact sleep, productivity, and indoor air quality. It also warns that older systems tend to break down during extreme heat, leaving homeowners vulnerable to costly emergency replacements with limited options.

Finally, the article looks at efficiency improvements in modern units. While energy savings alone shouldn't drive the decision, newer systems offer better performance and lower operating costs over time. For many in Umatilla County, where cooling systems run frequently, this adds an important consideration to the repair or replace AC discussion.

"Repair or Replace Your Air Conditioner" features insights from Becky Hayden, HVAC Expert of Hermiston, OR, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation