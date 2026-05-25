The article explains how ownership structure, local decision-making, and member-focused services shape everyday financial experiences.

MASSILLON, Ohio, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What do most people misunderstand when comparing a credit union vs. a bank? A new HelloNation article addresses that question, drawing on insights from Jeanna Costanzo of Friends and Family Credit Union in Massillon, Ohio. The article explores the fundamental differences between banks and credit unions that many consumers overlook when making critical financial decisions.

Amy Gambone, Branch Manager/ Executive Loan Officer Speed Speed

One key point in the article is the ownership structure. A credit union is a member-owned financial institution, meaning every account holder becomes a partial owner. Banks, by contrast, are for-profit businesses owned by shareholders. According to the HelloNation article, this difference directly impacts how decisions are made, how earnings are used, and how customers are treated.

Because a not-for-profit credit union does not operate to generate profits for outside investors, any extra revenue is typically returned to its members. This can result in lower banking fees, better savings rates, and more favorable loan terms. The article emphasizes that these practical benefits may significantly affect household finances over time.

The article also explains how local financial decisions play a bigger role in credit unions. While national banks often follow centralized policies, credit unions tend to make decisions locally. That regional approach enables credit unions like Friends and Family Credit Union to understand member needs better and respond with greater flexibility. According to the article, this can matter especially when members face unexpected life changes or need personalized financial support.

Another misconception addressed is the idea that credit unions offer fewer services. Many people still assume credit unions are small or limited in scope. The HelloNation article clarifies that most credit unions today offer full-service options, including mobile banking, credit cards, mortgages, and auto loans. Through shared branch networks, members can access services nationwide, making community banking more convenient than many realize.

The article also touches on community impact. Since a not-for-profit credit union reinvests its earnings locally, those funds stay within the region and support economic growth. This local reinvestment strengthens neighborhood financial health and delivers long-term benefits to residents.

The question of eligibility also comes up. Many still believe membership is difficult or exclusive, but the article notes that most people can qualify based on where they live, work, or worship. That means access to the advantages of a member-owned financial institution is more widely available than many assume.

By exploring these topics, the article challenges outdated ideas about the credit union vs bank comparison. It encourages readers to think more critically about which financial model fits their goals. When consumers understand how initiatives such as lower banking fees, local decision-making, and community focus work in practice, they are better equipped to choose the right partner for their finances.

The HelloNation feature makes it clear: choosing a financial institution is not just about size or brand. It's about values, priorities, and real-life impact. As Jeanna Costanzo shares in the article, understanding the structure and mission of a not-for-profit credit union can help people make smarter, more informed choices.

Credit Union vs. Bank: What Most People Get Wrong features insights from Jeanna Costanzo, Credit Union Expert of Massillon, OH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation