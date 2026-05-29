HelloNation Details Its Community Expert Model, Featuring Local Professionals as Trusted Editorial Voices

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --HelloNation's platform gives attorneys, contractors, financial advisors, and other local experts a structured way to share knowledge with community readers.

Who are the most trusted voices in any American community, and why does mainstream media so rarely give them a platform? HelloNation, America's Good News Network, has built its editorial model around a direct answer to that question, placing local professionals at the center of its publishing operation rather than at the margins.

The HelloNation community expert model works by identifying professionals in fields that matter most to everyday readers: law, real estate, finance, home services, health, and others. Those professionals contribute knowledge on the topics their clients and neighbors ask about most. HelloNation's editorial team then shapes that knowledge into clean, readable journalism that serves the audience rather than the contributor's promotional interests.

The distinction between journalism and marketing is one that HelloNation Owner and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz returns to often when describing what separates the platform from conventional content marketing services. The editorial process is real, the standards are consistent, and the reader comes first in every piece the platform publishes.

"A local expert has more practical knowledge about their field than almost anyone you could put in front of a reader," Bartosiewicz said. "Our job is to give that knowledge a format and a platform that readers actually trust."

For the professionals involved, the model offers something that traditional advertising cannot. A paid ad communicates that someone spent money to be seen. An article in HelloNation communicates that someone has something worth saying. That difference registers with readers, and it shapes how they think about the expert long after the content is published.

The community expert model also reflects a broader editorial philosophy about where credibility comes from in local media. National outlets cover national stories. Local television and print operations have contracted significantly over the past two decades, leaving a gap in community-level coverage of practical, useful topics. HelloNation was designed in part to fill that gap by giving knowledgeable local voices a structured, professional outlet.

That approach has earned HelloNation institutional recognition that extends well beyond its commercial relationships. The platform maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association, two organizations that chose HelloNation because of its editorial standards and its commitment to community-focused content.

"The experts we work with are the same people their neighbors call when something goes wrong," Bartosiewicz said. "We think those people deserve a media platform that reflects how much they actually know."

HelloNation's community investment goes beyond publishing. The company is the headline sponsor of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament taking place June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. Produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality, the event benefits Golisano Children's Hospital. The sponsorship is consistent with HelloNation's identity as a civic partner in the communities where its experts live and work.

The platform continues to expand its network of contributing professionals across the country. Each new expert adds depth to HelloNation's coverage of the topics that matter most to community readers, and each published piece adds to the body of credible, useful journalism the platform has built since its founding.

Bartosiewicz sees the community expert model as the most honest answer to a problem that media has struggled with for years: how to produce content that readers find genuinely useful rather than merely consumable.

"We are not manufacturing content," Bartosiewicz said. "We are giving real experts a real editorial process and letting the knowledge speak for itself."

More information about HelloNation and its community expert model is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation