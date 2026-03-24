STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article examines timing strategies that can influence retirement income for residents in State College and Centre County.

When should residents begin collecting Social Security benefits to support their retirement plans? HelloNation answers this question in an article that explains the key factors affecting Social Security decisions for individuals living in State College and Centre County.

Ash Toumayants - President/Founder, Strong Tower Associates Speed Speed

The HelloNation article features insights from Financial Advisor Ash Toumayants of Strong Tower Associates. The article explains that deciding when to claim Social Security is an important part of retirement planning, as the timing of benefits can influence monthly income, long term retirement income, and overall financial stability.

Age is one of the most important considerations discussed in the article. Individuals can begin collecting Social Security at age 62, but doing so reduces the monthly benefit amount because the system assumes a longer payout period. Waiting until full retirement age allows retirees to receive full benefits, while delaying Social Security until age 70 increases payments through delayed retirement credits.

For many residents in State College and Centre County, evaluating health and life expectancy also plays a role in retirement planning. The article explains that individuals in good health who expect a longer retirement may benefit from delaying Social Security to increase their retirement income over time. On the other hand, those facing potential health concerns may decide to claim benefits earlier to provide financial stability sooner.

Work plans and income expectations also influence the timing of Social Security benefits. The article notes that individuals who continue working while receiving Social Security before full retirement age may see benefits temporarily reduced due to the earnings test. Once full retirement age is reached, these reductions no longer apply. Understanding this rule helps residents in State College make informed retirement planning decisions.

Spousal benefits are another key factor mentioned in the article. Married couples may qualify for spousal benefits based on a partner's work record. Coordinating Social Security and spousal benefits can significantly affect total retirement income for households in Centre County, especially when spouses retire at different times.

Tax consequences are another consideration when determining the best time to begin receiving Social Security. The article explains that Social Security benefits may be subject to federal taxes depending on the individual's overall retirement income. Income from pensions, investments, or employment may influence tax consequences and change the overall financial impact of claiming benefits at different ages.

Inflation adjustments are also part of the Social Security system. The article notes that cost of living adjustments are applied annually to help protect retirement income against rising expenses. Delaying Social Security increases the base benefit amount, which can result in larger future adjustments and greater financial protection for retirees in State College and Centre County.

Financial modeling tools can help residents compare different scenarios. The article explains that retirement planning calculators can illustrate how Social Security timing, spousal benefits, tax consequences, and expected longevity may affect retirement income over time. These projections help individuals understand how different claiming strategies might affect their long term finances.

The article concludes that deciding when to claim Social Security in State College or Centre County requires evaluating multiple factors including age, health, employment plans, spousal benefits, and tax consequences. Careful retirement planning and thoughtful analysis of these variables can help residents make informed decisions that support their long term retirement income goals.

When Should I Take Social Security If I Live in State College or Centre County? features insights from Ash Toumayants, Financial Advisor of State College, PA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation