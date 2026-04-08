HelloNation Examines Causes of Stiff Steering, Featuring Auto Repair Expert Alex Kacsh

NORTHGLENN, Colo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines common causes of hard-to-turn steering and maintenance steps to improve vehicle safety in Northglenn.

Why does your steering feel stiff or hard to turn while driving in Northglenn, CO? HelloNation has published an article that provides the answer, featuring insights from Alex Kacsh of Accurate Automotive.

Alex Kacsh - Owner, Accurate Automotive

The HelloNation article explains that stiff steering and hard-to-turn steering can result from several issues within the steering system. For drivers in Northglenn, identifying the cause early is important for maintaining safe vehicle control. Common factors include low power steering fluid, mechanical wear, and environmental conditions.

One of the most frequent causes of stiff steering is low power steering fluid. The article notes that the steering system relies on this fluid to reduce effort when turning the wheel. When power steering fluid levels drop, drivers may notice hard-to-turn steering and reduced responsiveness. Regularly checking and maintaining power steering fluid helps prevent these issues and keeps the steering system functioning properly.

The article also highlights the role of the power steering pump. A worn or failing power steering pump can reduce hydraulic pressure, making the steering feel heavier. In Northglenn, temperature changes can place additional strain on the power steering pump over time. Symptoms such as whining noises or inconsistent steering effort may indicate that the pump needs attention from an automotive technician.

Tire pressure is another important factor discussed in the article. Low tire pressure increases resistance between the tires and the road, contributing to stiff steering. Seasonal temperature changes in Northglenn can affect tire pressure, making regular checks essential. Maintaining proper tire pressure supports smoother steering and improves overall vehicle performance.

Cold weather can also impact the steering system. The article explains that lower temperatures can thicken power steering fluid, increasing resistance and causing temporary hard-to-turn steering. While this may improve as the vehicle warms up, persistent stiffness could indicate a deeper issue within the steering system.

Worn suspension and steering components are another potential cause. The article notes that parts such as tie rods and ball joints play a role in how the steering system operates. When these components wear down, they can create additional friction, leading to stiff steering. A qualified automotive technician can inspect these parts and recommend necessary repairs.

Regular maintenance is emphasized as the best way to prevent stiff steering and hard-to-turn steering. The article recommends checking power steering fluid, monitoring tire pressure, and inspecting the power steering pump as part of routine care. In Northglenn, proactive maintenance helps drivers avoid unexpected steering issues and costly repairs.

The article also encourages drivers to pay attention to warning signs. Unusual noises, changes in steering effort, or visible leaks in the steering system may indicate a developing problem. Addressing these symptoms early with the help of an automotive technician can prevent more serious damage and improve safety.

The HelloNation article concludes that stiff steering and hard-to-turn steering are often caused by manageable issues such as low power steering fluid, tire pressure changes, or wear in the steering system. By staying attentive and maintaining the vehicle properly, drivers in Northglenn can ensure smoother handling and safer driving conditions.

Why Does My Steering Feel Stiff or Hard to Turn? features insights from Alex Kacsh, Auto Repair Expert of Northglenn, CO, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation