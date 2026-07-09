HelloNation Examines the Return of Vintage Diamond Cuts Featuring Jewelry Expert Bianca Farish

The article highlights how antique diamond styles are gaining popularity for their craftsmanship, individuality, and lasting appeal.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why are vintage diamond cuts becoming a favorite again in modern jewelry design? A HelloNation article featuring Jewelry Expert Bianca Farish of LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company in Sandy Springs, GA, explores how antique styles such as the old mine cut, Asscher cut, and marquise diamond are captivating today's buyers with their distinct beauty and historical connections.

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According to the HelloNation feature, vintage diamond cuts offer something beyond precision—they convey mood, warmth, and individuality. While modern stones are known for their technical brilliance, these older styles highlight craftsmanship and heritage. Farish explains that their growing appeal reflects a desire for jewelry that feels both personal and timeless.

The old mine cut stands out as one of the earliest examples of diamond design artistry. Hand-cut in the 18th and 19th centuries, each old mine cut carries subtle irregularities that showcase its handmade origin. With its deep proportions and cushion-like shape, the old mine cut produces a gentle, flickering light rather than the intense sparkle of contemporary cuts. For many jewelry enthusiasts, this softer glow feels more romantic and emotionally engaging.

Another timeless favorite making a comeback is the Asscher cut. Introduced in the early 1900s, this geometric shape emphasizes clarity and symmetry through its step-cut facets. The Asscher cut creates a window-like depth that draws attention to the stone's interior rather than just its surface brilliance. Farish notes that in modern craftsmanship, this style bridges the elegance of Art Deco design with the clean lines of contemporary jewelry. Its structure appeals to those who value both precision and sophistication.

Equally striking is the marquise diamond, a shape with royal roots and enduring appeal. With its elongated body and pointed tips, the marquise diamond creates the illusion of a larger stone and elegantly lengthens the wearer's finger. Its bold silhouette blends vintage charm with modern confidence. Farish observes that today's clients appreciate how this distinctive cut adds individuality to their jewelry, setting it apart from standard designs.

The HelloNation article explains that the revival of vintage diamond cuts is not just about nostalgia, it reflects a deeper appreciation for authenticity in diamond design. While modern cuts aim for perfect symmetry and light performance, antique jewelry often embraces small imperfections that give each piece character. These larger facets and deeper angles reflect light differently, creating a soft radiance that feels personal and enduring.

At LeeBrant Jewelry and Watch Company, Farish and her team often craft vintage-inspired rings that blend historical shapes with modern craftsmanship. This combination allows the beauty of antique styles to shine within updated, wearable designs suited to today's tastes. Clients frequently choose old mine-cut or Asscher-cut diamonds for engagement rings, pairing them with sleek platinum or gold settings that highlight their timeless elegance.

Sustainability also plays an increasingly important role in the renewed popularity of antique jewelry. Reusing or restoring older diamonds reduces the need for new mining and supports environmentally conscious choices. Some jewelers, including Farish, note that even newly produced vintage diamond cuts can replicate the charm of antique stones while using ethically sourced materials. For buyers who value both heritage and responsibility, this connection between past and present is especially meaningful.

The emotional resonance of vintage diamond cuts is another factor behind their return. Each piece tells a story, sometimes one that has been passed down, and sometimes one just beginning. The individuality of these stones reflects an era when diamonds were hand-cut, giving every gem a distinct identity. Couples seeking engagement rings that stand out often gravitate toward vintage-inspired designs for their authenticity and storytelling potential.

As Farish explains in the HelloNation feature, jewelry trends are cyclical, but the current revival of antique styles feels like a rediscovery rather than a fleeting fashion. The renewed focus on artistry and meaning aligns with how modern consumers approach luxury—valuing craftsmanship and personal expression as much as sparkle. Vintage diamond cuts, with their history and romance, fit perfectly within that vision.

From the warm flicker of an old mine cut to the architectural beauty of an Asscher cut and the refined drama of a marquise diamond, each style connects tradition with innovation. Farish believes this movement reflects a broader shift in jewelry design toward celebrating the beauty of imperfection and individuality. In her view, modern craftsmanship has given new life to these classic forms, creating pieces that are as wearable as they are timeless.

The HelloNation article concludes that the return of vintage diamond cuts represents more than a style trend it is a tribute to heritage and artistry. These cuts remind buyers that true beauty often lies in the details that endure, not just the brilliance that shines.

The Return of Vintage Diamond Cuts in Modern Jewelry features insights from Bianca Farish, Jewelry Expert of Sandy Springs, GA, in HelloNation.

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