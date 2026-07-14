The article explains how body-based healing helps regulate the nervous system and supports lasting trauma recovery.

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is somatic therapy? A HelloNation article answers that question with insights from Wellness Expert Katy Armendariz of Roots Wellness Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, explaining how somatic therapy uses body-based healing to support trauma recovery and help regulate the nervous system.

Katy Armendariz - Owner/Founder - Roots Wellness Center Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that trauma affects both the mind and the body. Even after a difficult experience has ended, the nervous system may continue responding as though danger is still present, leaving people feeling tense, anxious, or overwhelmed without understanding why.

According to the article, somatic therapy focuses on the connection between physical sensations and emotional well-being. Instead of relying only on conversation, this approach builds body awareness by helping people recognize how stress and trauma are expressed through the body. As body awareness grows, many people feel calmer, more connected, and better prepared to respond to everyday challenges.

The article describes the nervous system as the body's built-in alarm system. During dangerous situations, it prepares people to fight, flee, or freeze in order to stay safe. Problems can develop when those same protective responses remain active long after the threat has passed. Somatic therapy helps individuals notice these reactions without fear or judgment while gradually teaching the nervous system that it is safe again.

Breathwork is one of the primary techniques discussed in the article. Slow, controlled breathing sends calming signals throughout the nervous system and helps people feel more grounded during stressful moments. The article notes that breathwork does not erase painful memories, but regular practice can make it easier to recover from anxiety and emotional distress while supporting long-term trauma recovery.

The HelloNation article also highlights mindfulness as an essential part of body-based healing. Mindfulness encourages people to observe their thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations without immediately trying to change them. This practice strengthens body awareness while helping individuals remain present instead of reacting automatically to stress.

Gentle movement also plays an important role in body-based healing, according to the article. Stretching, walking, grounding exercises, and other slow movements help reduce physical tension while allowing people to reconnect with their bodies in safe and comfortable ways. Rather than forcing emotional breakthroughs, these activities create repeated experiences of safety that encourage gradual healing.

The article emphasizes that trauma recovery follows a different path for every individual. Some people notice emotional changes before physical improvements, while others experience the opposite. Lasting progress usually develops over time, and the article explains that trusted relationships, family, culture, and community can strengthen the healing process alongside somatic therapy.

The HelloNation article concludes that growing research continues to demonstrate the close relationship between the mind and body. By combining body awareness, mindfulness, breathwork, and other body-based healing practices, somatic therapy offers practical tools that help regulate the nervous system, build resilience, and support emotional well-being over time.

What Is Somatic Therapy? How Body-Based Healing Helps Process Trauma features insights from Katy Armendariz, Wellness Expert of St. Paul, Minnesota, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation