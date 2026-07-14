The article outlines how proper watering and irrigation practices support healthy landscapes in hot, dry conditions.

BIG SPRING, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much watering is needed to keep lawns and landscapes healthy in West Texas conditions? HelloNation has published the answer in an article, featuring insights from Gardening Expert Terri Johansen of Johansen Landscape & Nursery in Big Spring, TX.

Terri Johansen - Owner, Johansen Landscape & Nursery Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that watering in West Texas requires careful balance to maintain healthy lawns and landscape areas. In West Texas and the Big Spring area, high temperatures and dry conditions make it important to provide enough water without overwatering. Monitoring soil moisture and adjusting watering schedules helps ensure plants receive consistent hydration throughout the year.

Lawns are often the primary focus of watering plans. The article notes that most lawns in West Texas typically need about one and half to two inches of water per week under normal conditions. During periods of extreme heat in West Texas, additional watering may be necessary to maintain soil moisture and prevent stress. Adjusting irrigation based on rainfall helps avoid unnecessary water use while keeping lawns healthy.

Trees and shrubs require a different approach to watering. The article explains that trees benefit from deep, consistent watering, which encourages stronger root systems and improves drought tolerance. Shrubs, on the other hand, often need moderate and consistent watering, especially when newly planted. Maintaining proper soil moisture around trees and shrubs is essential for long-term landscape health in West Texas.

Garden plants also need careful attention. The article describes how garden plants, including flowers and vegetables, can dry out quickly in West Texas' heat. Regular watering and monitoring of soil moisture are necessary, especially during summer months. Using efficient irrigation methods ensures that water reaches plant roots without waste, supporting healthier garden plants.

Irrigation systems play a key role in managing watering efficiently. The article explains that properly designed irrigation systems help distribute water evenly across lawns, trees, shrubs, and garden plants. In West Texas, irrigation systems with timers and zones allow homeowners to tailor watering schedules based on plant needs and seasonal conditions.

Timing is another important factor in watering. The article recommends watering early in the morning to reduce evaporation and improve absorption. Evening watering is discouraged as excessive moisture overnight may affect plant health. Avoiding midday watering helps conserve water and maintain proper soil moisture.

Soil conditions further influence watering needs. The article notes that different soil types affect how water is retained and absorbed. Improving soil with organic material supports better soil moisture retention and enhances plant growth. Understanding soil conditions helps homeowners refine irrigation practices across their landscape.

The article concludes that effective watering in West Texas depends on balancing plant needs, irrigation methods, and environmental conditions. By monitoring soil moisture and adjusting watering for lawns, trees, shrubs, and garden plants, homeowners in West Texas and Big Spring can maintain a healthy and efficient landscape.

How Much Should You Water Your Lawn & Landscape in West Texas? features insights from Terri Johansen, Gardening Expert of Big Spring, TX, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation