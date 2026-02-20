HelloNation Highlights an Historic Home Inspection Checklist Featuring Real Estate Expert Olivia VanOrsdale of Stillwater, MN

STILLWATER, Minn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The article outlines key red flags to check for when evaluating foundation, electrical systems, plumbing, and moisture concerns.

What should buyers look for when touring a historic home in Stillwater, MN? A HelloNation article featuring Minnesota & Western Wisconsin REALTOR® Olivia VanOrsdale answers this question by detailing a historic home inspection checklist focused on structural integrity, major systems, and environmental safety.

The HelloNation article explains that a historic home inspection should begin with the foundation. In Stillwater, aging homes may show signs of settling, cracks, or water intrusion in basements and crawl spaces. Identifying foundation issues early can help buyers understand potential repair costs and long-term stability concerns.

The article notes that foundation issues are often linked to drainage and grading. Buyers are encouraged to ask about past repairs, sump pumps, and waterproofing efforts. A careful historic home inspection helps determine whether foundation issues have been addressed or may require future attention.

Electrical systems are another major focus. Many older properties in Stillwater may still have outdated wiring or aging panel boxes. During an historic home inspection, testing outlets, breakers, and grounding ensures that electrical systems meet current safety standards.

The article explains that outdated electrical systems can present safety hazards and may require upgrades. Evaluating electrical systems provides clarity about potential expenses and necessary improvements. This step in the historic home inspection process helps buyers assess whether the home is ready for modern demands.

Plumbing problems are also common in aging properties. Inspectors check for corrosion, leaks, and water pressure concerns that could signal hidden plumbing problems. In Stillwater homes with older pipes, plumbing problems may require partial or full replacement in the near future.

Water damage is closely tied to plumbing problems and structural concerns. The article advises checking for stains, warped materials, or musty odors that may indicate past water damage. Recognizing signs of water damage during a historic home inspection helps prevent unexpected repair costs after purchase.

Moisture issues extend beyond visible leaks. The HelloNation article recommends testing for radon and evaluating ventilation to detect hidden moisture issues. In Stillwater, basements and crawl spaces are particularly prone to moisture issues that can affect indoor air quality and structural materials.

The roof is another key element of a historic home inspection. Missing shingles, sagging areas, or damaged flashing can contribute to water damage and long-term deterioration. Assessing the roof alongside foundation issues, electrical systems, and plumbing problems provides a complete picture of the home's condition.

Energy efficiency and HVAC systems are also addressed in the article. Aging insulation and outdated heating or cooling equipment can add to maintenance costs. Evaluating these systems helps buyers plan for upgrades while preserving the character that makes historic homes in Stillwater appealing.

The article emphasizes that the goal of a historic home inspection is not to discourage buyers, but to provide clarity. By carefully reviewing foundation issues, electrical systems, plumbing problems, water damage, and moisture issues, buyers gain a realistic understanding of maintenance needs and long-term investment.

With a structured historic home inspection checklist, prospective homeowners in Stillwater can balance charm with practicality. Careful testing and professional evaluation allow buyers to move forward with confidence, knowing they have addressed foundation issues, verified electrical systems, and assessed potential water damage and moisture issues before making a commitment.

