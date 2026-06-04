HelloNation Highlights Deep Cleaning for Gum Disease Prevention With Dental Expert Dr. John Morgan Jackson III, D.M.D.

The article outlines how deep cleaning and routine care address gum disease and protect long-term oral health.

LAGRANGE, Ga., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why would a dentist recommend a deep cleaning instead of a regular cleaning? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Dr. John Morgan Jackson III, D.M.D., of Jackson & Jackson Dental in LaGrange, GA.

Dr. John Morgan Jackson III, D.M.D., - Practice Owner/Dentist, Jackson & Jackson Dental Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that a regular cleaning focuses on removing plaque and tartar from above the gumline. During a routine dental checkup, a hygienist cleans and polishes the teeth while checking for early signs of gum disease or tooth decay. For patients with healthy gums and good oral hygiene, a regular cleaning is often enough to maintain oral health.

However, when gum disease develops, a deep cleaning may be necessary. The article describes deep cleaning, also known as scaling and root planing, as a more intensive treatment that removes bacteria and hardened tartar from below the gumline. This process targets infection in gum pockets where bacteria can collect and cause damage.

According to the article, gum disease can progress quietly, sometimes without obvious pain. Symptoms such as bleeding gums, tenderness, or persistent bad breath may signal the need for deeper treatment. Addressing these signs early with deep cleaning can help prevent complications such as bone loss or loose teeth.

The article details how scaling and root planing works. During scaling and root planing, the dentist or hygienist measures the depth of gum pockets to assess severity. The scaling portion removes buildup beneath the gums, while root planing smooths the root surfaces to discourage bacteria from reattaching.

Local anesthesia is often used during deep cleaning to keep patients comfortable. Because the procedure reaches sensitive areas not treated in a regular cleaning, mild soreness may follow. The article notes that proper oral hygiene and follow-up care after scaling and root planing are essential to support healing.

For residents of Troup County, routine dental checkup visits play an important role in identifying problems early. The article emphasizes that regular cleaning is preventive, while deep cleaning is both preventive and therapeutic. Once gum pockets form, regular cleaning alone may not be enough to control gum disease.

Risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, genetics, and inconsistent oral hygiene can increase the likelihood of gum disease. Even patients who brush and floss daily may develop bleeding gums if other factors are present. In these cases, deep cleaning provides a targeted approach to restore gum health.

The article also addresses cost and time considerations. A regular cleaning is typically quicker and less expensive than deep cleaning. However, treating gum disease early with scaling and root planing may reduce the need for more complex procedures later.

Patients in Troup County who notice bleeding gums or swelling are encouraged in the article to schedule a dental checkup. Early evaluation allows a dentist to determine whether regular cleaning is sufficient or whether deep cleaning is needed. Maintaining consistent oral hygiene between visits further supports long-term results.

The HelloNation article concludes that both regular cleaning and deep cleaning serve important but different purposes. Regular cleaning helps prevent plaque buildup and cavities, while scaling and root planing addresses infection below the gumline. Understanding these differences helps patients make informed decisions about their care.

Deep Cleaning vs. Regular Cleaning: What to Know About Gum Disease features insights from Dr. John Morgan Jackson III, D.M.D., Dental Expert of LaGrange, GA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

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SOURCE HelloNation