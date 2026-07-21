SILVER SPRING, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new HelloNation article explains the critical difference between a home's replacement cost and its market value—a distinction that could save homeowners from devastating financial gaps after a major loss.

Featuring insights from Home Insurance Expert Glenda Martinez of Silver Spring, the article addresses a common misconception: that dwelling coverage should match a home's market value. In reality, insurance coverage must be based on replacement cost—the amount needed to rebuild the home from the ground up using current materials and labor.

Glenda Martinez, Principal Agent Speed Speed

Failing to understand this distinction can leave homeowners dangerously underinsured. A policy based solely on market value may fall short of covering a full rebuild after a major loss. Rising construction costs, inflation, and labor shortages can drive replacement costs even higher, particularly after home renovations.

Many standard home insurance policies follow the 80 percent rule, which requires homeowners to carry coverage equal to at least 80 percent of the home's replacement cost. Falling short of this threshold can result in reduced claim payouts. For instance, if a rebuild would cost $400,000 but a policy only covers $300,000, the homeowner may not receive the full benefit—even in a total loss.

Relying on a home's original purchase price or outdated valuations is a common mistake. Dwelling coverage should reflect today's rebuilding costs, not a sale price from years ago. Home renovations—such as adding a bathroom or remodeling a kitchen—often increase replacement costs but may not be factored into updated policies.

The HelloNation article also distinguishes between replacement cost coverage and actual cash value coverage. Replacement cost pays the full amount to repair or rebuild using current prices, while actual cash value reduces payouts based on depreciation. Choosing the right coverage type determines whether a homeowner can fully recover from a loss or face significant out-of-pocket expenses.

To prevent being underinsured, homeowners should regularly review their policies, especially after major updates or renovations. Insurance calculators and professional appraisers can help estimate current rebuilding costs and ensure coverage remains accurate.

Throughout the article, Glenda Martinez, a Home Insurance Expert from Silver Spring, emphasizes the importance of clear, up-to-date coverage and encourages homeowners to speak with their insurance agents to review coverage options, understand the 80 percent rule, and determine the correct level of dwelling coverage.

The HelloNation article makes it clear that understanding the gap between replacement cost and market value is essential to avoiding the financial risks of being underinsured. Without regular coverage updates, homeowners may find their policies fail to reflect current building costs or the true value of recent improvements.

The article titled "Replacement Cost vs. Market Value: How to Avoid Being Underinsured" features insights from Glenda Martinez, Home Insurance Expert in Silver Spring, MD, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation