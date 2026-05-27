HelloNation Highlights Growing Talent Network Led by Chris McDonald and Kato Kaelin in Expanding Podcast Initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloNation's emerging podcast and content roster brings recognizable media personalities to a platform built on community-focused journalism.

What happens when a community media platform built on expert-driven journalism decides to expand into podcasting and video with a cast of recognizable names behind the microphone? HelloNation, America's Good News Network, is finding out, with actor and media personality Chris McDonald leading a growing talent roster that includes Kato Kaelin as the platform moves into new content formats.

The expansion reflects a deliberate strategic decision by HelloNation Owner and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz to extend the platform's reach beyond its written editorial work without abandoning the community focus and editorial standards that define it. Podcasting and video content offer HelloNation a way to bring its good-news philosophy to audiences who consume media primarily through audio and visual channels, and the talent now joining the platform brings both credibility and reach to that effort.

Chris McDonald, whose career spans decades of film and television work, is at the front of HelloNation's emerging talent network. His involvement signals the kind of platform HelloNation is building, one that takes its entertainment and media presence as seriously as its journalism. Kato Kaelin, a figure with a long and varied media career of his own, adds further depth to a roster that Bartosiewicz describes as just beginning to take shape.

"When you bring in people like Chris McDonald and Kato Kaelin, you are not just adding names," Bartosiewicz said. "You are adding voices that audiences already know and trust, and that matters when you are trying to reach new people with a message worth hearing."

The podcast initiative fits naturally within HelloNation's broader editorial mission. The platform has always been built around the idea that useful, trustworthy content delivered by credible voices serves communities better than noise and sensationalism. Audio and video formats extend that principle into channels where audiences are spending more of their time, and the talent joining HelloNation brings the kind of presence and personality that those formats reward.

Bartosiewicz has been intentional about how HelloNation approaches its entertainment expansion. The platform is not pivoting away from its community expert model or its edvertising approach. It is adding new dimensions to a media operation that was always designed to grow. The talent network and podcast initiative sit alongside HelloNation's written editorial work as complementary expressions of the same good-news philosophy.

"The goal is the same whether it is an article by a local attorney or a podcast with Chris McDonald," Bartosiewicz said. "We want people to walk away better informed and glad they spent the time."

HelloNation's institutional partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association provide a civic foundation that gives the platform's entertainment expansion a context and credibility that purely commercial media operations lack. The talent joining HelloNation is joining a platform with established civic relationships and a demonstrated commitment to community-focused content.

The platform's community investment is also visible in its sponsorship activity. HelloNation is the headline sponsor of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament scheduled for June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. Produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality, the event benefits Golisano Children's Hospital. The sponsorship reflects the same community values that run through HelloNation's editorial and entertainment work alike.

Bartosiewicz sees the growing talent network as an important signal about where HelloNation is heading. The platform is building toward a multi-format media presence that serves community audiences across written, audio, and video channels, with a consistent editorial standard and a consistent commitment to good news as a genuine operating principle.

"We are building something that has real range," Bartosiewicz said. "Good journalism, strong talent, community investment. That combination does not exist anywhere else, and that is exactly the point."

More information about HelloNation and its expanding talent and podcast network is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation