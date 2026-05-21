HelloNation Highlights Key Factors That Determine Business Insurance Premiums Featuring Insurance Expert Deanne Fisher

The article explains how risk management, claims history, deductible choices, and coverage limits influence insurance premiums.

DAYTON, Ohio, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How are business insurance premiums calculated, and what can business owners do to lower them? A HelloNation article featuring Deanne Fisher of Sanderson Insurance Inc. breaks down how insurers assess risk and offers practical steps for managing costs without sacrificing protection.

Deanne Fisher - President/Owner, Sanderson Insurance Inc. Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that business insurance premiums are based on risk factors, not arbitrary pricing. Insurance providers evaluate payroll, claims history, industry type, safety practices, deductible selections, and coverage limits when calculating business insurance costs. Understanding these variables helps owners make informed decisions about how their policies are structured.

Payroll is one of the primary factors affecting insurance premiums, particularly for companies with employees. Higher payroll often results in higher business insurance costs because more employees increase the likelihood of workplace injuries or liability claims. For workers' compensation policies, payroll and job classification play a central role in determining rates.

Claims history is another significant factor. Insurers review a company's claims history to assess risk exposure and predict the likelihood of future losses. Businesses with frequent or costly claims may face higher insurance premiums, while those with a clean claims history may benefit from more favorable pricing.

Industry type and operations also influence business insurance costs. Certain industries, such as construction or food service, carry higher inherent risks than office-based operations. Insurers evaluate the type of services provided and potential exposures when determining coverage limits and pricing structures.

Risk management and safety practices can directly affect insurance premiums. The article notes that businesses that implement strong safety practices, such as employee training, equipment inspections, and emergency planning, demonstrate reduced risk. Effective risk management programs may qualify businesses for discounts or credits, helping lower business insurance expenses over time.

Deductible choices offer another way to manage insurance premiums. Selecting a higher deductible typically lowers the premium because the business agrees to assume more initial financial responsibility in the event of a claim. However, choosing the right deductible requires balancing potential out-of-pocket costs with available reserves and risk tolerance.

Coverage limits also play a role in premium calculations. Policies with higher coverage limits generally result in higher insurance premiums because insurers may be responsible for larger payouts. Reviewing coverage limits carefully allows businesses to align protection with realistic exposure while avoiding unnecessary costs.

Location and property features can further influence business insurance pricing. Companies operating in areas prone to severe weather may see higher property-related insurance premiums. Installing protective measures such as fire suppression systems or security alarms can demonstrate proactive risk management and support lower rates.

The article emphasizes that lowering business insurance costs does not mean reducing essential protection. By strengthening safety practices, maintaining a positive claims history, adjusting deductible levels thoughtfully, and reviewing coverage limits regularly, businesses can manage insurance premiums strategically.

Business insurance premiums reflect a company's overall risk profile. Through consistent risk management, careful review of coverage limits, and informed deductible decisions, business owners can take greater control of their insurance premiums while maintaining the protection necessary to safeguard operations and assets.

How Business Insurance Premiums Are Calculated & How to Lower Them features insights from Deanne Fisher, Insurance Expert of Dayton, OH, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation