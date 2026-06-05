HelloNation Highlights Pediatric Dental Expert Dr. Marjan Rashedi of San Marcos, California, on Baby Tooth Filling and Cavity Treatment Decisions

The article explains why treating decay in a baby tooth supports oral health, preventive care, and long-term development.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Does your child really need a baby tooth filling in San Marcos? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Pediatric Dental Expert Dr. Marjan Rashedi of SmileBuilders Children's Dentistry in San Marcos, California.

Dr. Marjan Rashedi - Board Certified Pediatric Dentist - SmileBuilders Children's Dentistry Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that while baby teeth eventually fall out, they serve an important role in a child's oral health and development. A baby tooth helps maintain space for permanent teeth, supports proper chewing, and plays a part in speech clarity. Leaving decay untreated can lead to pain, infection, and complications that affect both comfort and long-term dental alignment.

According to the article, a pediatric dentist evaluates several factors before recommending a filling. The size and depth of the cavity, the child's age, and the risk of infection all influence the decision. Even a small area of decay may require cavity treatment if it threatens nearby teeth or the healthy development of permanent teeth.

The article notes that untreated cavities can spread and worsen over time. Infection in a baby tooth may lead to abscesses or premature tooth loss. Losing a tooth too early can allow surrounding teeth to shift, which may create alignment issues and increase the likelihood of orthodontic treatment later.

Concerns about discomfort are also addressed. The HelloNation article explains that pediatric dentist offices in San Marcos use techniques designed to reduce anxiety and pain. Local anesthetics, gentle communication, and calming methods help children feel more at ease during a filling. Modern materials allow treatment to be completed efficiently, which can reduce stress for both the child and parent.

In addition to treating existing decay, the article emphasizes the value of preventive care. A pediatric dentist may recommend fluoride treatments or sealants to strengthen enamel and protect other children's teeth from future cavities. Preventive care works alongside cavity treatment to reduce repeat issues and support lasting oral health.

The article further explains that baby teeth are essential for daily comfort and nutrition. Healthy teeth allow children to chew properly and avoid pain that could interfere with eating or sleeping. They also help children practice consistent brushing and flossing habits that carry into adolescence and adulthood.

Risk factors for cavities are carefully reviewed at each appointment. The article describes how habits such as frequent sugary snacks, extended bottle or sippy cup use, and enamel strength can influence whether a filling is necessary. By identifying these factors early, families can adjust routines to better protect a child's teeth.

Parents are encouraged to ask questions and understand the reasoning behind treatment recommendations. The HelloNation article highlights that decisions about a filling are made with both immediate comfort and long-term development in mind. Addressing decay early often prevents more extensive procedures in the future.

Overall, the article presents baby tooth fillings as an important part of pediatric dental care in San Marcos. Treating a cavity promptly helps preserve space for permanent teeth, maintain alignment, and protect overall oral health. Early cavity treatment combined with preventive care supports healthy development and reduces the risk of complications later in life.

Does Your Child Really Need a Baby Tooth Filling in San Marcos? features insights from Dr. Marjan Rashedi, Pediatric Dental Expert of San Marcos, California, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation