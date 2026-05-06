HelloNation Highlights the Impact of Midwest Weather on Roofs, Featuring Roofing Expert Margaret Stoch

The article explains how wind, hail, snow and ice, and temperature swings affect roof performance and long term durability.

JOLIET, Ill. , May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does Midwest weather really do to your roof over time? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Margaret Stoch of QCA Roofing.

The HelloNation article explains that Midwest weather presents ongoing challenges for homeowners, especially in Illinois and the Quad Cities area. Frequent wind, hail, heavy precipitation, and wide temperature swings gradually weaken roofing systems, even when damage is not immediately visible.

Margaret Stoch - President, QCA Roofing Speed Speed

Wind is described as one of the most common stressors. Strong gusts can lift shingles, loosen nails, and create openings where water may enter. Over time, repeated exposure to Midwest weather can shift shingles along edges and valleys, making routine roof inspections important after major storms.

Hail damage is another serious concern addressed in the article. Hailstones can crack shingles, dent flashing, and break protective seals. While some hail damage may appear minor at first, repeated impacts weaken roofing materials and shorten their lifespan. The article notes that professional roof inspections are often necessary to detect subtle hail damage that is not visible from the ground.

Winter conditions add further strain. Snow and ice accumulate on rooftops, placing weight on the structure and increasing stress on the roof deck. Ice dams, formed when melting snow refreezes at roof edges, can trap water beneath shingles. This process allows moisture to seep into vulnerable areas, raising the risk of leaks and interior damage.

The article explains that temperature swings between hot summers and freezing winters also contribute to wear. Asphalt shingles expand and contract as temperatures fluctuate. Over time, these temperature swings can cause cracks, loosen fasteners, and reduce the flexibility of shingles, making them more vulnerable to wind and hail damage.

Moisture is another long term threat tied to Midwest weather. Rain, melting snow and ice, and repeated wet and dry cycles can penetrate small gaps in worn materials. If left unaddressed, moisture can lead to rot, mold, and weakened underlayment. Regular roof maintenance helps catch these concerns before they escalate into more serious structural issues.

The HelloNation article emphasizes the importance of consistent roof inspections throughout the year. Professionals are trained to look for curling shingles, missing granules, compromised flashing, and soft spots in the roof deck. Identifying problems early allows for targeted roof maintenance rather than waiting for visible leaks or major failures.

Preventative roof maintenance becomes especially important for aging roofs or those that have endured multiple severe weather events. According to the article, addressing minor hail damage, replacing loose shingles, and monitoring the effects of snow and ice can significantly extend a roof's usable life.

The combined effects of Midwest weather, including wind, hail damage, snow and ice, and temperature swings, gradually reduce a roof's effectiveness. Even when problems are not obvious, roofing materials may be weakening beneath the surface.

By prioritizing regular roof inspections and proactive roof maintenance, homeowners can reduce the risk of costly repairs and premature replacement. The article makes clear that staying attentive to the effects of Midwest weather helps protect both the roof and the home's interior for years to come.

What Midwest Weather Really Does to Your Roof features insights from Margaret Stoch, Roofing Expert of Joliet, IL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation