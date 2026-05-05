In HelloNation, Towing Expert Michelle Sullivan Explains Roadside Assistance Safety During Vehicle Breakdowns

The article outlines practical steps drivers can take to stay safe and improve response times during roadside emergencies.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should you do first when your car breaks down on a busy road? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Michelle Sullivan of Sullivan's Towing & Recovery LLC in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

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The HelloNation article explains that the first moments of a vehicle breakdown are critical for protecting drivers and passengers. It emphasizes the importance of moving the vehicle out of active traffic when possible, ideally to the right shoulder or a nearby safe area. The article notes that avoiding curves and narrow lanes helps increase visibility and reduces the risk of additional incidents.

The article describes how turning on hazard lights right away is one of the most effective ways to signal distress. Hazard lights alert other drivers to a disabled vehicle, especially in poor weather or low-light conditions. This simple step plays a central role in highway safety and helps prevent further danger while waiting for roadside assistance.

The HelloNation article highlights that staying inside the vehicle is often the safest option in a car emergency. Exiting a vehicle on a busy roadway can expose individuals to fast-moving traffic. The article advises remaining buckled inside with hazard lights on unless there is an immediate safety concern, such as smoke or fire, in which case moving a safe distance away becomes necessary.

Another key point involves clearly identifying your location before calling for roadside assistance. The article explains that noting mile markers, exit signs, or nearby landmarks can help a towing service locate you faster. GPS tools and smartphones can also provide precise coordinates, making it easier for dispatchers to send the appropriate help without delay.

The article also stresses the importance of sharing accurate details about the situation. Whether the issue involves a flat tire, a dead battery, or a complete vehicle breakdown, providing clear information allows dispatchers to send the right equipment. Towing Experts point out that mentioning passengers, pets, or trailers can further improve the response process.

The HelloNation article advises drivers to avoid attempting major repairs on the roadside. Fixing a vehicle near active traffic, even for something like a tire change, can be dangerous. Waiting for a professional towing company with proper tools and safety equipment is the safer choice, even if it requires additional time.

Preparation is another focus of the article. Keeping a phone charged and saving roadside assistance contact information in advance can reduce stress during an emergency. The article notes that planning ahead allows drivers to respond calmly and make safer decisions when unexpected situations occur.

The article concludes that managing a vehicle breakdown with patience and awareness can significantly reduce risk. By focusing on visibility, communication, and safety, drivers can navigate these situations more effectively. Towing Experts reinforce that these steps support better outcomes and improve overall highway safety.

How to Stay Safe When Your Car Breaks Down features insights from Michelle Sullivan, Towing Expert of Fredericksburg, Virginia, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation