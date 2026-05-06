HelloNation Highlights What to Expect During an Orthodontic Consultation, Featuring Expert Orthodontist Dr. Michelle Mathieson, DMD, MSD

The article outlines how digital scans, bite check evaluations, and clear treatment options guide personalized orthodontic care.

CANTON, Ga., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What can patients expect during an orthodontic consultation? A HelloNation article provides the answer, featuring insights from Dr. Michelle Mathieson of Harmony Orthodontics in Canton, GA.

The HelloNation article explains that an orthodontic consultation is the first step toward improving alignment, function, and overall oral health. This initial visit is designed to gather detailed information and introduce patients to their treatment options in a clear and supportive setting.

Dr. Michelle Mathieson, DMD, MSD - Owner & Orthodontist, Harmony Orthodontics Speed Speed

The orthodontic consultation typically begins with a discussion of dental and medical history and personal goals. The orthodontist reviews past dental work, oral hygiene habits, and specific concerns about alignment or bite. This conversation helps shape future orthodontic care by identifying both functional and aesthetic priorities.

Digital scans, X-rays, and photographs are often taken next. These digital scans create precise 3D images of the teeth and jaw, replacing traditional molds in many offices. Digital X-rays and photos allow the orthodontist to evaluate crowding, spacing, and structural alignment with accuracy, forming a foundation for informed treatment options.

A bite exam is another essential part of the orthodontic consultation. During the bite exam, the orthodontist evaluates how the upper and lower teeth meet and whether issues such as overbite or crossbite are present. This step helps determine whether braces, clear aligners, or other appliances will best address the patient's needs.

The article notes that reviewing treatment options is a central focus of the visit. Patients learn about different types of braces, including traditional and advanced systems, as well as clear aligners for those seeking a more discreet approach. The orthodontist outlines expected timelines, adjustment schedules, and overall goals to support informed decision making.

Personalized planning is emphasized throughout the orthodontic consultation. By combining digital scans, X-rays, and photographs, and the bite check findings, the orthodontist develops a tailored strategy for effective orthodontic care. Each recommendation is based on individual anatomy, lifestyle, and long term objectives.

Open communication is encouraged at every stage. Patients are invited to ask questions about braces, clear aligners, comfort, and maintenance. The article explains that clear explanations about orthodontic care reduce uncertainty and help patients feel confident about beginning treatment.

Financial details are also discussed during many consultations. The orthodontist may review projected costs, payment arrangements, and insurance coverage. Addressing these topics alongside treatment options ensures that patients have a complete understanding of their orthodontic care plan.

By the end of the orthodontic consultation, patients should have a clear picture of their current dental alignment and the steps needed to improve it. Digital scans, a thorough bite check, and a detailed review of treatment options work together to create a structured path forward.

The HelloNation article concludes that an orthodontic consultation sets the tone for successful orthodontic care. Through careful evaluation, advanced digital scans, and thoughtful explanation of braces and clear aligners, the orthodontist provides a confident starting point for achieving a healthier smile.

What Happens During an Orthodontic Consultation features insights from Dr. Michelle Mathieson, Expert Orthodontist of Canton, GA, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation