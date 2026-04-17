HelloNation Shares Guidance on Dental Checkups & Preventive Care Featuring Family Dentistry Experts Dr. Benjamin Shelton & Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton

The article outlines recommended dental visit schedules for adults and children based on preventive care and individual risk factors.

BALTIMORE, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should adults and children get a dental checkup? HelloNation has published the answer in an article featuring insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton of Shelton Family Dental in Baltimore, MD.

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The HelloNation article explains that most patients benefit from dental checkups approximately every six months. Routine dental checkups allow dentists to detect cavities early, monitor gum health, and provide preventive care before issues become painful or costly. However, the ideal schedule may vary based on individual oral health history and risk factors.

During routine dental checkups, dentists evaluate teeth and gums, assess brushing and flossing habits, and look for early signs of gum disease. For families in Baltimore, these visits also provide an opportunity to discuss diet and lifestyle habits that influence oral health. Early identification of cavities and inflammation supports better long-term outcomes.

Professional cleanings are a core component of dental checkups. Professional cleanings remove plaque and tartar that cannot be eliminated through brushing alone. By reducing buildup, professional cleanings help prevent cavities and lower the risk of gum disease.

Children often require closer monitoring as their teeth and jaws develop. Dental checkups for children include tracking growth, evaluating potential orthodontic needs, and reinforcing preventive care habits. In Baltimore, regular visits help parents stay informed about their child's oral health and cavity prevention strategies.

Adults benefit from preventive care as well. Dental checkups help detect enamel wear, gum recession, and early gum disease before these conditions worsen. Professional cleanings combined with routine evaluations provide consistent support for maintaining oral health throughout adulthood.

Risk factors influence how often dental checkups should occur. Patients with a history of gum disease, frequent cavities, or certain medical conditions may need visits more often than every six months. Personalized preventive care schedules ensure that oral health is maintained effectively.

The article also highlights the importance of evaluating soft tissues during dental checkups. Dentists examine the gums, tongue, and cheeks for abnormalities or early signs of infection. This comprehensive approach to preventive care supports overall oral health and early intervention when necessary.

Lifestyle and daily hygiene habits also affect scheduling. Patients in Baltimore who maintain strong brushing and flossing routines may stay on a standard schedule. Those who struggle with plaque buildup or recurring cavities may benefit from additional professional cleanings to maintain stability.

Establishing consistent dental checkups helps families prioritize preventive care. When children and adults attend appointments together, oral health becomes a shared responsibility. Regular visits reinforce healthy habits and reduce the likelihood of advanced gum disease or untreated cavities.

The HelloNation article concludes that twice-yearly dental checkups are recommended for most patients, though adjustments may be made based on individual needs. Through consistent preventive care, routine professional cleanings, and personalized guidance, families in Baltimore can maintain strong oral health and avoid more serious dental problems.

How Often Should Adults & Children Get a Dental Checkup? features insights from Dr. Benjamin Shelton and Dr. Cohloe-Shai Shelton, Family Dentistry Experts of Baltimore, MD, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation