HelloNation Sponsors the Big Shooter Open at Oak Hill Country Club, Benefitting Golisano Children's Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --HelloNation's headline sponsorship of Rochester's premier charity golf event reflects the platform's commitment to community investment beyond media.

What does it look like when a media company puts its community values into practice beyond the pages of its publications? HelloNation, America's Good News Network, has answered that question with its headline sponsorship of the Big Shooter Open, a charity golf tournament taking place June 15, 2026, at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The event is produced by The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality and benefits Golisano Children's Hospital, one of the region's most important pediatric health institutions. The Big Shooter Open is Rochester's premier charity golf event, combining a world-class venue with a cause that resonates deeply across the community. Oak Hill Country Club, one of the most celebrated golf venues in the country, provides a setting that reflects the ambition and character of the event itself.

HelloNation Owner and CEO Bob Bartosiewicz made the sponsorship decision as a direct expression of the platform's identity as a civic partner in the communities where it operates. HelloNation has always described itself as more than a media platform, and the Big Shooter Open sponsorship gives that description concrete meaning in the city where the company is headquartered.

"Golisano Children's Hospital does extraordinary work for kids and families in this region," Bartosiewicz said. "Being part of an event that supports that work is not a business decision for us. It is the right thing to do."

The Big Shooter Open brings together Rochester's business, civic, and community leaders for a day that combines competitive golf with a genuine commitment to charitable impact. The event's beneficiary, Golisano Children's Hospital, serves thousands of young patients and their families each year, providing specialized pediatric care that families across the region depend on. HelloNation's sponsorship helps ensure that the event can deliver maximum support to the hospital and the children it serves.

The sponsorship also reflects a pattern of civic engagement that runs throughout HelloNation's identity. The platform maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association, two organizations whose missions center on serving communities rather than commercial interests. For Bartosiewicz, those institutional relationships and the Big Shooter Open sponsorship come from the same place.

"We talk a lot about community at HelloNation," Bartosiewicz said. "Events like the Big Shooter Open are where that talk becomes action."

Oak Hill Country Club has hosted some of golf's most prestigious events, and its selection as the venue for the Big Shooter Open reflects the ambition that The Shoot Big Project and SCN Hospitality have brought to the tournament. For HelloNation, associating the platform's name with an event of that caliber at a venue of that stature is consistent with the standards the company holds itself to across all of its work.

The June 15 date places the Big Shooter Open at the heart of Rochester's summer season, when the region's civic and business community is most active and most visible. HelloNation's headline sponsorship ensures the platform will be a prominent presence at one of the city's signature charitable events of the year.

Bartosiewicz sees the sponsorship as part of a broader commitment to Rochester that parallels HelloNation's national media mission. The platform covers communities across the country, but its roots are in Rochester, and those roots carry obligations that Bartosiewicz takes seriously.

"Rochester is where HelloNation started and where it is headquartered," Bartosiewicz said. "Supporting an event that benefits children in this community is one of the most meaningful things we can do with the platform we have built."

More information about the Big Shooter Open is available at www.shootbigproject.org. More information about HelloNation and its community partnerships is available at www.hellonation.com.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused digital publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities. HelloNation maintains partnerships with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the United States First Responders Association.

SOURCE HelloNation