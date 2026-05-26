HelloPrenup Partners with LegalZoom to Make Prenuptial Agreements More Accessible to Millions of Couples

The collaboration brings HelloPrenup's industry-leading prenup platform directly to LegalZoom's customer base, expanding access to affordable prenuptial agreements nationwide.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HelloPrenup, the leading online prenuptial agreement platform, today announced a partnership with LegalZoom, America's #1 online legal services company. Under the partnership, LegalZoom will offer HelloPrenup's prenuptial agreement platform directly to its millions of customers, giving engaged couples a streamlined, affordable path to creating legally valid prenuptial agreements.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in the growing movement to normalize prenuptial agreements as a standard part of wedding planning. With prenup demand surging among millennials and Gen Z couples, the HelloPrenup x LegalZoom collaboration meets that demand at scale by combining HelloPrenup's specialized prenup expertise with LegalZoom's massive reach and trusted brand.

"This partnership is a game changer for couples across the country," said Julia Rodgers, CEO and Founder of HelloPrenup. "For too long, prenups have been seen as something only the wealthy can afford. By partnering with LegalZoom, we are meeting couples exactly where they are already going for legal services and making prenups accessible, affordable, and approachable for everyone."

How the Partnership Works

LegalZoom customers seeking prenuptial agreements will be connected to HelloPrenup's platform, where they can create a comprehensive, state-specific prenuptial agreement guided by an intuitive, step-by-step process with exclusive, flat rate pricing on attorney services. Each agreement is drafted in compliance with the legal requirements of the couple's home state and can be e-signed and notarized online directly from their accounts. HelloPrenup's collaborative platform allows both partners to participate equally in the process by co-creating their prenup, ensuring transparency and fairness.

"LegalZoom is committed to expanding access to legal services by meeting people where they are and connecting them with trusted solutions for life's important moments," said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Corporate Development & Partnerships Officer at LegalZoom. "By partnering with HelloPrenup, we're making it easier for couples to approach prenuptial agreements with confidence, transparency and affordability—helping them start their marriages with a stronger foundation for open communication and financial planning."

A Growing Demand for Prenuptial Agreements

Interest in prenuptial agreements has risen sharply in recent years, driven by younger generations who view them not as a sign of distrust but as a practical step toward financial transparency. According to a recent Harris Poll survey, more than one in three adults now view prenups favorably, a significant shift from even a decade ago.

"Couples today approach marriage differently," Rodgers added. "They want to start on the same page financially. A prenup isn't about planning for the worst, it is about building a foundation of trust and communication from day one."

About HelloPrenup

HelloPrenup is the first and leading online prenuptial agreement platform, offering couples an easy, affordable, and attorney-drafted prenup experience. Founded by family law attorney Julia Rodgers, HelloPrenup has helped thousands of couples across the United States protect their futures while strengthening their relationships. The platform guides both partners through every step of the process, ensuring state-specific compliance, transparency, and fairness.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

SOURCE HelloPrenup