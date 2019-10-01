Helly Hansen and Vail Resorts Announce Outerwear Collaboration for the Upcoming Winter Season

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Helly Hansen and Vail Resorts' longstanding relationship, the two brands have partnered for the 2019-20 winter season to release the first-ever, limited-edition Vail Lifaloft Jacket equipped with a 2019-20 Epic Pass. Priced at $1052, also the exact vertical rise of Vail Mountain in meters, this jacket not only meets the style and demands of the hardest-charging skiers and riders from around the world, it also features exclusive experiences such as a guided tour of Vail's Back Bowls, First Tracks with Helly Hansen, complimentary on-mountain lunch at The 10th and general Epic Pass benefits including lodging, dining, rental and transportation discounts.

The Vail Lifaloft Jacket both celebrates and pays tribute to Vail Mountain, located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains, while incorporating Norwegian-based Helly Hansen's unique, high-performance technologies that are trusted in any and all conditions by Vail Resorts' Mountain Professionals. The jacket, designed for both men and women, comes in Vail Mountain's classic colors and presents a view of the seven legendary back bowls across the interior lining. Additional technical features include:

4-way stretch Helly Tech Professional Fabric that provides ease of movement and complete weather protection for charging in Vail's legendary Back Bowls

legendary Back Bowls Helly Hansen's proprietary Life Pocket ™ that keeps the battery power of small electronics lasting longer in below freezing temperatures

that keeps the battery power of small electronics lasting longer in below freezing temperatures LIFALOFT™ insulation by PrimaLoft® that is both lighter and warmer than other insulation options, keeping wearers perfectly comfortable even on the coldest of Colorado days

The Vail Lifaloft Jacket also features an exclusively-designed logo badge paying homage to the 10th Mountain Division's original patch. During World War II, the Army's 10th Mountain Division used the Vail area for backcountry survival training and after the war, many of the men who trained there were drawn back to the mountain valleys. Pete Siebert, one of Vail's founding fathers, returned to the area and in 1954, Earl Eaton, a Uranium prospector with a similar vision, teamed up with Siebert to draw up a plan for a ski resort and the idea for Vail Mountain was born.

"Our long-term partnership is celebrated through this innovative limited-edition ski jacket," said Philip Tavell, Category Managing Director, Ski, Helly Hansen. "The legacy of Vail Mountain and the challenging Back Bowls have sparked the passion for an active lifestyle for decades and we want to honor and encourage all of whom make this mountain their playground with a jacket that has an eye into the future of warmth and comfort."

"Vail Resorts' pioneering spirit can be traced back to our founders from the 10th Mountain Division," said Phil Metz, Vice President, Resort Marketing - Colorado. "This exciting collaboration celebrates our company's legacy, the Epic Pass, and the innovative design of Helly Hansen, a company renowned for their first-to-market innovations."

With only 100 total men's and 100 total women's jackets being produced, the limited-edition Vail Lifaloft Jacket will be released this fall and sold exclusively in four select retailers across North America including Paragon Sports in New York on October 26, Sporting Life on Yonge Street in Toronto on November 2, Peter Glenn in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on November 9 and at Epic Mountain Gear in Park Meadows, CO on November 23. For more details on the jacket and each city's release, visit https://www.hellyhansen.com/news/vail-lifaloft-jacket/.

The 2019-20 Epic Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to all of Vail Resorts' owned and operated resorts including Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City and more, including additional access to partner resorts around the world including Telluride, Hakuba Valley, Verbier, Courchevel and more. New for the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts has also launched the Epic Day Pass allowing guests to ski world-class resorts for up to 50 percent off of lift ticket window prices. The entire lineup of Epic Pass options, which continue to offer the best value and variety for unlimited skiing and riding, are on sale now at epicpass.com. The deadline to lock in the current low price on the full suite of 2019-20 Epic Pass products is October 13.

About Helly Hansen

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen continues to develop professional-grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations, including the first supple waterproof fabrics more than 140 years ago. Other breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s made with Lifa® Stay Dry Technology, and today's award winning and patented H2Flow™ temperature regulating system. Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its ski uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 55,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations around the world. Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Helly Hansen's latest collections, visit www.hellyhansen.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class mountain resorts and three urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow and Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mt. Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and consumer website is www.snow.com.

