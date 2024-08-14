Vail Resorts Announces 24/25 Winter Season Opening Dates and Epic Pass Labor Day Deadline Details

Skiers and riders also invited to leave their gear at home this season and try My Epic Gear membership: Premium gear available slopeside

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The best time to plan for winter is now, and your checklist to prepare for the ski and ride season is here. Skiers and riders who start planning now will lock in the best deals and experiences when visiting iconic mountain resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and more.

Here is Vail Resorts' checklist to start preparing now for the 2024/25 ski and ride season:

Vail Mountain

√ Dream of when and where to go

Kick off the season in October at Keystone Resort, with more resorts across the Rockies and West opening soon after. Opening days for additional resorts will be announced closer to the winter season.

Mid-October (pending early season conditions): Keystone (CO)

(CO) November 8 : Breckenridge (CO)

: (CO) November 15 : Vail Mountain (CO)

: Vail Mountain (CO) November 22 : Whistler Blackcomb ( British Columbia ), Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City Mountain (UT)

: Whistler Blackcomb ( ), Heavenly (CA), Northstar (CA), Park City Mountain (UT) November 27 : Beaver Creek (CO), Crested Butte (CO)

: (CO), (CO) December 6 : Kirkwood (CA), Stevens Pass (WA)

*Opening dates are subject to change, based on weather and conditions.

Navigating our mountain resorts will be more seamless than ever as Vail Resorts continues to make investments in the guest experience. Whistler Blackcomb and Hunter Mountain (NY) will both welcome new lifts to increase uphill capacity and better distribute guests across the mountains.

√ Save on your entire trip with an Epic Pass

Skiers and riders have until September 2 to purchase an Epic Pass before prices increase. Epic Passes offer significant pre-season savings compared to lift ticket prices and, whether you plan to ski or ride just one day or all season long, there is a Pass option for everyone.

Epic Pass ($1,004) offers unlimited, unrestricted access to world-class mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge , Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar and Stowe. Take your Epic Pass abroad to visit Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in the Swiss Alps. With additional partner resorts like Telluride in Colorado and Hakuba Valley in Japan , the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts worldwide.

offers unlimited, unrestricted access to world-class mountain resorts including Vail Mountain, , Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar and Stowe. Take your Epic Pass abroad to visit Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in the Swiss Alps. With additional partner resorts like Telluride in and Hakuba Valley in , the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts worldwide. Epic Local Pass ($746) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts including Breckenridge , Keystone and Crested Butte . Epic Local Pass Holders also receive season-long access to Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar and more, in addition to 10 combined days of access to Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and Beaver Creek , excluding restricted peak dates.

provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts including , and . Epic Local Pass Holders also receive season-long access to Park City Mountain, Heavenly, Northstar and more, in addition to 10 combined days of access to Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb and , excluding restricted peak dates. Epic Day Pass (as low as $44 - $95 per day) offers skiers and riders the ability to build their own pass – choosing 1-7 days to use throughout the season. Epic Day Passes provide up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices. Ski and ride for as low as $95 per day at resorts like Vail Mountain, and as low as $73 per day at resorts like Keystone , Heavenly and Stowe.

(as low as - per day) offers skiers and riders the ability to build their own pass – choosing 1-7 days to use throughout the season. Epic Day Passes provide up to 65% savings compared to lift ticket prices. Ski and ride for as low as per day at resorts like Vail Mountain, and as low as per day at resorts like , Heavenly and Stowe. Specialty Passes are available including active and retired Military and their dependents ($177) , Veterans and their dependents ($573) , College ($675) and Adaptive Passes ($492) that offer access to 42 resorts at a discount.

View all Epic Passes, including regional options, on epicpass.com before prices rise September 2. No reservations will be required at any resort, except Telluride Ski Resort. More information on reservations at Telluride is available here.

Epic Passes also provide savings on other parts of the in-resort experience. Passes come with Epic Mountain Rewards, which offer exclusive discounts including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more – all winter long.

√ Lock in access to premium gear, available slopeside, for only $50 with My Epic Gear

Travelers no longer have to buy and haul their equipment to and from ski resorts with the launch of My Epic Gear, a first-of-its-kind membership that combines the luxury of owning high-quality gear and the convenience of a premium valet. Members unlock access to over 60 of the latest ski and snowboard models from 13 leading brands. The entire membership experience, from gear selection to free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off, is available in the My Epic app.

Memberships are limited for the 2024/25 winter season, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. My Epic Gear is available for the whole family (ages 3 and up) across Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Heavenly, Northstar, Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow. Memberships cost $50 for the 2024/25 season, with a $55 daily use fee for adults and $45 for kids (3-12).

√ Book lodging now for up to 35% off room rates

Skiers and riders who buy an Epic Pass now will get early access to Vail Resorts' Winter Getaway Sale, offering discounted lodging rates for a limited time across hotels and vacation rentals at mountain resorts. With Epic Mountain Rewards, Pass Holders will be able to save up to 35% off room rates. Pass Holders can book preferred lodging beginning 8/22 by logging into their Epic Pass account and selecting the sale. Public access will be available online from 8/27-9/3.

√ Skip the ticket line, download My Epic app with Mobile Pass

Download the new My Epic app to use Mobile Pass this winter. Guests can buy their Pass online, activate and store it in the My Epic app, and scan their phone hands free at the lifts using low-energy Bluetooth® technology. Mobile Pass and Mobile Lift Tickets will be available at Vail Resorts' 37 North American resorts, including Whistler Blackcomb, during the 2024/25 season.

My Epic app will also feature enhanced stats tracking, Find My Friends, interactive trail maps – and with Buddy and Ski With a Friend Tickets available in app, your guest can skip the ticket line and head straight to the lift with you.

Plus, new this winter, guests at four Colorado resorts can also access My Epic Assistant in the My Epic app. My Epic Assistant couples the power of AI with resort experts, offering a convenient tool to ask questions anytime, anywhere about Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone. Vail Resorts plans to expand My Epic Assistant to additional resorts in future seasons.

