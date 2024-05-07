Helm Reveals Exceptional Results From Branded Event Support at the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

Leading marketing and branding firm continues partnership with iconic brands providing branded merchandise solutions

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm , a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment and ecommerce solutions, confirmed today the brand garnered merchandise sales of over $42,000 in just four days of its involvement at the recent 2024 Easter Jeep Safari, held from March 23-31. Supporting long-time partners Jeep and Mopar, subsidiaries of automotive giant Stellantis, the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari marks the third consecutive year that Helm has provided services for the event.

Print

The agency's strategic involvement providing retail support solutions and branded merchandise enhanced the event experience for Jeep enthusiasts and attendees. Attracting an estimated 20,000+ attendees each year, the Easter Jeep Safari is an annual event held in Moab, Utah, to showcase innovative off-road concept vehicles to Jeep enthusiasts, and stands as one of the brand's biggest and longest-running events. Helm serves as a key partner providing a range of services and support to Jeep and Mopar.

Helm played a pivotal role in bolstering the event branding and retail engagement for both Jeep enthusiasts and corporate employees, enhancing the brand experience by managing staff apparel and coordinating free giveaways throughout the event. Additionally, Helm operated the official merchandise tent, offering a range of apparel and goods such as t-shirts, hats, water bottles and more, with top sellers including hoodies and zip-up hoodies.

"Helm has once again had the incredible opportunity to represent one of the most iconic brands in the automotive industry at one of its biggest events of the year," said Ryan Maguire, Executive Vice President of Retail Network Solutions at Helm. "At the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari, our focus on delivering high-quality merchandise resonated strongly with the audience, resulting in robust sales and positive brand engagement. We look forward to continuing our support for such iconic events and providing exceptional branded merchandise, marketing and sales solutions through our partnership with the Stellantis family of brands."

With a focus on strategic partnerships and creative execution, Helm delivers impactful brand solutions that resonate with audiences across diverse industries. Boasting more than 80 years in operations and specializing in the automotive sector, Helm works with some of the world's largest and best-known companies. For its long-standing partnership with Stellantis, Helm provides services spanning across branded merchandise, rewards and incentives and field salesforce solutions.

To learn more about working with Helm to promote your brand, visit https://www.helm.com/contact-us .

About Helm:

Helm is a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment, and ecommerce retail turnkey solutions to some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Helm additionally supports its clients with comprehensive creative, marketing, technological and customer satisfaction services. Established in 1943 and based in Plymouth, Michigan, Helm is also the nation's largest provider of factory-authored automotive service and owner information.

SOURCE Helm