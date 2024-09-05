Helm to Attend 2024 Mopar® Vendor Expo in Las Vegas, with Chairman Tanvir Arfi Delivering Keynote Address

Leading Marketing and Branding Firm will Lead Educational Sessions and Unveil New Solutions and Research Findings

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm, a leading provider of business services and technologies, will attend the 2024 Mopar® Vendor Expo (Booth #322 Express Lane) in Las Vegas on Sept. 8-12, with Chairman Tanvir Arfi delivering a keynote address at the General Session on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

The annual event, which boasts over 900 attendees and more than 130 exhibitors, allows dealers, general managers, parts managers and service managers from the Mopar network to explore services offered by current and prospective vendors. Represented by Arfi, Ryan Maguire, executive vice president of retail network solutions, and Frank Donnelly, vice president of automotive fixed operations, Helm will showcase its wide array of marketing, branding, and e-commerce solutions. These include rewards and incentives programs, as well as field sales services, with plans to unveil new offerings to help bolster customer retention across the Stellantis dealer network.

During his keynote, Arfi will leverage his extensive expertise within the industry to discuss the future of aftersales and the megatrends reshaping mobility. Additionally, he will unveil key findings from a six-month research project Helm conducted in collaboration with Wichita State University, his alma mater, examining consumer behavior trends impacting vehicle extended warranty and service.

Helm delivers top-tier brand marketing, e-commerce, engagement marketing software, and business services to some of the world's best known automotive companies. The firm has a longstanding partnership with Stellantis and has achieved proven results through initiatives such as Mopar Vehicle Protection, Mopar Express Lane and official e-commerce merchandise programs. Recently, Helm extended its partnership with Jeep Performance Parts and bproauto® introducing innovative strategies to enhance personalization and customization options.

"Attending the Mopar Vendor Expo is a strategic opportunity for Helm to showcase our comprehensive services aimed at boosting dealership sales, profitability and customer retention," said Maguire. "Our focus is on providing dedicated consulting, brand marketing and specialized programs that support various verticals within dealerships. By engaging with key stakeholders at this event, we aim to identify and implement tailored solutions that prepare their businesses for the future and strengthen the Stellantis dealership network."

Visit Helm at booth #322 at the Mopar Vendor Expo, or visit https://www.helm.com/connect-with-helm to learn more about working with Helm to promote your brand.

About Helm

Helm is a leading provider of customized branded merchandise, marketing fulfillment, and e-commerce retail turnkey solutions to some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Ranked on the prestigious 2024 PPAI 100 list, Helm additionally supports its clients with comprehensive promotional products, creative, marketing, technological and customer satisfaction services. Established in 1943 and based in Plymouth, Michigan, Helm is also the nation's largest provider of factory-authored automotive service and owner information.

SOURCE Helm