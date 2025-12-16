Helm Unveils Updated ProiQ Websites Showcasing Innovative Engagement, Rewards, and Data Solutions

Enhanced digital platforms—EngageProiQ, RewardsProiQ, and ConnectProiQ—highlight Helm's expanding suite of AI-powered tools designed to help businesses drive smarter growth

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helm , a leading provider of tech-enabled business consulting, brand marketing & e-commerce, and engagement marketing services, has unveiled updates to its website featuring expanded information on its suite of proprietary software solutions— EngageProiQ , RewardsProiQ , and ConnectProiQ . These sites highlight Helm's growing portfolio of digital tools designed to help businesses boost engagement, drive performance, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

EngageProiQ harnesses AI to transform text and email marketing. By integrating data from retail business systems, the platform automates personalized campaigns that drive growth. Its TCPA-compliant opt-in tools build loyal customer lists, while innovative features like virtual scratch-offs boost engagement and conversions.

RewardsProiQ delivers a flexible software platform for creating and managing performance-driven incentive programs. With customizable frameworks, robust operational tools, and data-backed optimization, it empowers businesses to engage teams, inspire behavior, and achieve measurable results.

ConnectProiQ provides a centralized data solution for multi-location businesses, combining visit, call, and email insights from field teams into one powerful platform. Its analytics and performance tracking tools enable smarter decisions, improved visibility, and stronger results across locations.

"At Helm, we're constantly pushing to integrate technology, strategy, and data in ways that deliver meaningful impact for our clients," said Ryan Maguire, CEO of Helm. "The evolution of our ProiQ platforms reflects that mission—bringing together AI, analytics, and engagement tools that help businesses perform smarter and connect better with their customers."

For more information on Helm, visit https://www.helm.com/connect-with-helm .

About Helm

Helm is a leading provider of tech enabled business consulting services; brand marketing & eCommerce services; and engagement marketing services to some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Established in 1943 and based in Plymouth, Michigan, Helm employs a footprint of hundreds of business consultants across the U.S. and Canada, powered by its proprietary business intelligence technology & AI-powered digital marketing software; provides in-house full-service brand marketing including in-house merchandise design & production; inventory and fulfillment services; and is the nation's largest provider of factory-authored automotive service and owner information.

