Helmsman Management Services Agrees To Acquire Third-Party Administrator Eberle Vivian

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmsman Management Services (HMS), Liberty Mutual's wholly owned third-party administrator, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Eberle Vivian Inc., a well-respected regional third-party administrator (TPA) serving the Pacific Northwest.

"Acquiring Eberle Vivian is the latest step in our ongoing journey to provide flexible service solutions that best meet the evolving needs of TPA buyers and brokers," notes David Dwortz, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMS. "It strengthens our position in a key geography and in important industries, particularly aviation. It also brings a tremendously talented team that shares our focus on outstanding service."

For Eberle Vivian, this development greatly enhances capabilities. "This is an exciting new chapter for our operations and our people," notes Lisa Vivian, President, Eberle Vivian. "On the one hand, Eberle Vivian will continue providing the top-notch boutique service to our clients that we do today. At the same time, we will benefit from Helmsman's expertise in areas like medical management, data analysis and customer support. Helmsman is also committed to our continued efforts assisting the self-insured community with jurisdictional reform and process changes, an important aspect of our services."

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Helmsman Management Services

Helmsman Management Services is the wholly-owned third party administrator of Liberty Mutual Insurance. While Helmsman operates as an independent company, it successfully leverages the technology, financial and claims resources of Liberty Mutual. Helmsman's effectiveness and close partnership with brokers and buyers helped it earn the prestigious "TPA Team of the Year Award" from Business Insurance magazine in 2018 and 2019.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Eberle Vivian

Eberle Vivian was established in 1986 to offer boutique workers compensation claims administration for self-insured employers in Washington state. Due to the expertise in this jurisdiction, they grew to become the second largest administrator of these programs. They also expanded their services into Oregon and Alaska.

CONTACT: Richard Angevine, 1-617-574-6638, richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertymutualinsurance.com

