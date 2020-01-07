Helmsman Management Services Closes Acquisition Of Third-Party Administrator Eberle Vivian

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Helmsman Management Services (HMS), Liberty Mutual's wholly owned third-party administrator, has announced the close of its previously announced deal to acquire Eberle Vivian Inc., a well-respected regional third-party administrator (TPA) serving the Pacific Northwest.

"The acquisition – and the continuation of the strong Eberle Vivian brand as an operating unit within Helmsman – is already delivering positive results," said HMS President and Chief Executive Officer David Dwortz. "It has helped us expand relationships with several national Helmsman customers into the Pacific Northwest, and to bring national solutions to select Eberle customers based in Washington state. Lisa Eberle, President of Eberle Vivian, and her staff of incredibly talented and experienced professionals, are a tremendous addition to Helmsman."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Helmsman Management Services

Helmsman Management Services is the wholly-owned third party administrator of Liberty Mutual Insurance. While Helmsman operates as an independent company, it successfully leverages the technology, financial and claims resources of Liberty Mutual. Eberle Vivian, a boutique TPA based in Seattle, Washington, is a wholly-owned unit of Helmsman. Helmsman's effectiveness and close partnership with brokers and buyers helped it earn the prestigious "TPA Team of the Year Award" from Business Insurance magazine in 2018 and 2019.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

