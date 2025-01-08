Help at Home Announces Multiple Northeast Home Care Acquisitions

Company Continues Commitment to Growth in Pennsylvania and Delaware

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, the leading national provider of innovative, in-home, person-centered care, announced today its recent acquisitions of Penn Highlands Personal Care Services (PHPCS) and Affordable Home Care in Pennsylvania and Total Care Home Health in Delaware. The latest acquisitions are part of Help at Home's overall growth strategy and commitment to deliver high-quality, compassionate care that meets the increasing demand for in-home personal care services for individuals who want to age in place in their own homes.

The addition of PHPCS, Affordable Home Care and Total Care Home Health bolsters the company's footprint in key regions of these states, enabling Help at Home to bring its deep-rooted culture of caring for the caregiver and the clients we serve to additional communities. These high-quality organizations currently cover the following geographies in Clarion, Bedford, Huntingdon, Elk, Jefferson, Mckean, Clearfield, Armstrong and Erie in Pennsylvania and Wilmington, Delaware.

"We are excited to welcome clients and payer partners of Penn Highlands Personal Care Services, Affordable Home Care and Total Care Home Health to Help at Home," said Regional Leader Josh Drebes. "Each of these organizations shares our core values for delivering services with a focus on caring, compassion, respect and dignity. We're looking forward to adding these quality care organizations as we expand our presence supporting more individuals in need of services throughout our Pennsylvania and Delaware communities."

As a leading non-medical home care provider in Pennsylvania and Delaware with distinctive value-based care capabilities, Help at Home is positioned as a partner of choice for payers to support the unique needs of seniors and chronic populations such as dual-eligibles in conjunction with Managed Long-Term Services Support (MLTSS) programs.

The company is focused on ensuring a smooth transition for clients so that they can continue to have Great Days and Meaningful Moments in their homes, the preferred setting of care.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of September 2024, Help at Home operated more than 180 branch locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and integrated care management services to approximately 68,000 clients with the help of more than 59,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has nearly 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com. For more information about partnerships from Help at Home, visit https://www.helpathome.com/partnerships.

Kristen Trenaman

Vice President of Public Relations and Brand

[email protected]

Contact: 502-445-4126

SOURCE Help at Home