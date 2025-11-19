Newsweek Honors Help at Home as One of America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2026

Recognition validates 50-year commitment to Help at Home's Culture of Caring

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of relationship-based, person-centered home care, announced today that it has been named by Newsweek as a Most Admired Workplace for 2026. The recognition highlights its commitment to a long-standing and deep-rooted 'caring for the caregiver' culture, one that has guided its mission for half a century.

This prestigious recognition reflects Help at Home's dedication to delivering high-quality, safety-focused services to clients and supporting caregivers with a positive, empowering workplace culture. Newsweek evaluates companies on criteria including innovation, social responsibility, quality of management and employee engagement; areas where Help at Home continues to set industry standards.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Help at Home's history, being named one of Newsweek's Most Admired Companies is especially meaningful," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Smithberger. "For five decades, our caregivers and teams have built trusted relationships that define what safe, quality home care means. This recognition honors their unwavering commitment to our clients, our communities and to each other, as we continue building on a half-century of compassion and excellence."

Help at Home has consistently focused on delivering personalized, compassionate care for 50 years that supports seniors and individuals with complex needs. The company's commitment to safety focused, quality in-home care has helped it achieve remarkable growth while maintaining a strong reputation in the health care and home care industry.

To determine its 2026 Most Admired Companies list, Newsweek partnered with independent research firms to conduct one of the largest workplace studies of its kind — surveying more than 400,000 employees and reviewing 4.9 million company evaluations across the U.S. Participants were interviewed anonymously, and additional insights were gathered from publicly available data, including over 15 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) spanning employee sentiment, workplace reputation, and social responsibility.

"A great workplace is one that strives to make all its employees feel respected and appreciated," said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Cunningham. "But ensuring that employees are comfortable and valued is something only some companies excel at."

For more information about the Newsweek award, visit America's Most Admired Workplaces 2026. For more about Help at Home and its award-winning approach to care, please visit www.helpathome.com.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of July 2025, Help at Home operated more than 150 hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

Contact:

Libby Woodford

Public Relations and Brand Manager

[email protected]

708-712-3904

SOURCE Help at Home