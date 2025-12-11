Help at Home Names Dr. Ann Wells Chief Medical and Safety Officer

New leadership role strengthens the company's commitment to safety, quality and clinical innovation

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Help at Home, a leading national provider of relationship-based, person-centered home care, today announced the appointment of Ann Wells, M.D. as the company's first Chief Medical and Safety Officer. This new role reflects Help at Home's continued commitment to advancing quality, safety and clinical innovation across its care delivery model.

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Wells to Help at Home as we continue delivering a more holistic model of care for the future," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Hocevar. "She brings a proven record of driving innovation, improving quality and advancing value-based care. Her leadership will play a key role in enhancing clinical excellence, strengthening compliance and supporting our mission to provide safe, high-quality and safety-focused care at home."

A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Wells brings more than 25 years of clinical and leadership experience. Before joining Help at Home, she served as Chief Quality and Population Health Officer at InnovAge, the nation's largest provider of PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), where she led initiatives that improved outcomes, increased efficiency and enhanced patient and caregiver experiences.

Previously, Dr. Wells served as Executive Director of Population Health at the Colorado Permanente Medical Group, leading efforts to elevate standards of care for Kaiser Permanente members statewide. Earlier in her career, she served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of Major. She earned her M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Brown University.

"My grandparents moved into our family home when they could no longer care for themselves," said Dr. Wells. "At a young age, I saw firsthand their desire to stay with family and maintain independence. It's a privilege to join a company whose mission is to keep people healthy, independent and at home with their loved ones."

For 50 years, Help at Home has delivered relationship-based care designed to help seniors and individuals with complex needs live safely and independently in their homes. Dr. Wells' appointment further solidifies the company's commitment to advancing quality, safety and innovation across its operations.

About Help at Home

Help at Home is the leading national provider of high-quality home care services offering innovative programs designed to help seniors and underserved complex chronic populations remain healthy in their homes. As of July 2025, Help at Home operates more than 150 hub locations across 11 states and provided in-home personal care and extended care services to 60,000 clients with the help of more than 50,000 highly trained and compassionate caregivers. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Help at Home has 50 years of operating experience in the home care industry. For more information about Help at Home, visit helpathome.com.

