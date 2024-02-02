Help Ensure Accurate Taxes with these W-2 Tips from PayrollOrg

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, was due to all employees by January 31. PayrollOrg (PAYO), the leader in payroll education, has five things you should know about your Form W-2 this tax season.

1. Compare Your W-2 to Your Final 2023 Paystub.

Items to review on the W-2:

A. Box 1 will differ from your final 2023 paystub year-to-date gross pay if you participated in a 401(k) or other employer-sponsored savings plan.

B. The Box 3 total should not exceed $160,200 – the 2023 social security wage base.

C. Boxes 1, 3, and 5 will be different from your final 2023 paystub year-to-date gross pay if you used pre-tax dollars to pay for qualified insurance premiums, transit benefits, or contributions to flexible spending accounts.

2. Request All Forms W-2. You should have received a Form W-2 from each employer you worked for in 2023. If you have not received your W-2s by February 5, contact the company's payroll department to request a "reissued statement." 

3. Check for Tax Credits. Depending on your eligibility, you may qualify for thousands of dollars from the Earned Income Tax Credit. Read the back of the W-2 Copy B to determine your eligibility or visit IRS.gov/EITC.

4. Ensure Your Social Security Number (SSN) Matches Your Social Security Card. Double-check that your social security number on your W-2 matches your social security card. If not, call your employer's payroll department to ask for a corrected W-2.

5. Don't Overpay Your Taxes. After filing your 2023 tax return using your Form W-2, if your refund is larger than expected, you can update your Form W-4, Employee's Withholding Certificate. Modifying your W-4 can reduce the amount of taxes deducted from each paycheck, giving you an instant raise. Complete a "paycheck checkup" using the IRS's Tax Withholding Estimator. If you have a more complex tax situation you may need to use IRS Publication 505, Tax Withholding and Estimated Tax.

If you have any questions regarding your Form W-2 contact your payroll department. For more information, visit PAYO online at www.payroll.org.

Ensure Correct Tax Reporting with Five Form 1099 Tips from PayrollOrg

PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Provide Higher Education Payroll Leaders With Critical Compliance and Operational Updates

