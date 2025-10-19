PayrollOrg's Educational Institutions Payroll Conference to Equip Higher Ed Payroll Professionals with Essential Compliance and Technology Insights

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg will deliver critical updates on compliance and operational issues impacting payroll professionals at colleges and universities at its 38th Annual Educational Institutions Payroll Conference (EIPC), October 19 through 22, in San Antonio, Texas.

"EIPC is an essential forum for payroll professionals in higher education to remain current on the regulatory changes and operational developments affecting their institutions," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. 

The conference will address key payroll and tax challenges affecting colleges and universities, including IRS fringe benefit rules unique to higher education, multi-state taxation, nonresident alien reporting, and the use of payroll analytics to enhance accuracy and efficiency. Keynote speakers will explore the AI alignment problem, the One Big Beautiful Bill, and other hot topics and their impact on payroll for higher education.

The conference will be held at the Hotel Contessa in San Antonio. On-site registration is Sunday, October 19 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT. The event is sponsored by Sprintax. 

