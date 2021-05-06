'Help India Defeat COVID-19' Campaign Raises Over $7 Million; More than 100,000 Pitch In

HOUSTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International has reached the 101,000-donor mark and raised over $7 million from its 'Help India Defeat COVID-19' Facebook campaign within 10 days of launching the campaign, indicating massive support from Americans to help India in its hour of need.

Pic: Members of the Sewa International India Team with Oxygen Concentrators Received from the US

Started with a modest goal of $500,000 on April 25 as India started seeing a drastic increase in the number of cases reported daily, Sewa's Facebook campaign has grown in strength. Based on rapidly changing needs on the ground, Sewa moved the campaign's fundraising target thrice, to $1 million, $5 million, and then to $10 million dollars, responding both to the felt need for medical equipment in India, and the emotional commitment of donors to alleviating the suffering of millions.

Sewa is running multiple campaigns to raise money for this cause on different social media platforms and also on its website. Sewa is approaching corporates, community organizations and foundations and In many cases these institutions are reaching out to Sewa on their own and offering help.

"It is heartening to see Americans generously donating to help India face the challenge posed by the COVID-19 second wave. I am deeply moved by the love and warmth thousands of Americans have shown to India through their donations. People are urging others to donate showing Americans are standing solidly with India at this moment," Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International said.

Oxygen Concentrators Reach India

Sewa International representatives received 1,148 oxygen concentrators on May 4, 2021, and 318 of them on May 3, 2021. Sewa International's partner organization, Sewa United Kingdom has also sent another 50 oxygen concentrators. Sewa International volunteers transported all of them to their warehouse in Delhi for distribution to cities and hospitals across the country.

The Sewa India team has also received 139 oxygen concentrators from the United Arab Emirates. "Sewa teams from many different countries are working with their local communities to raise funds to help India in the current COVID-19 crisis," Arun Kankani said.

"We are receiving a lot of requests for ventilators, and right now, 256 co-ventilators are in transit to Atlanta, GA. We are placing orders for 150 ventilators with Philips in India, and Philips is donating another fifty," Srikanth Gundavarapu, who is leading the Sewa Procurement Team, said.

"Sewa has procured 1,688 oxygen concentrators in the US in addition to the 2,584 we have already sent to India. Our procurement team is acting fast to obtain more of these machines. We are seeing an increasing demand for many lifesaving equipment, and we are placing orders for 160 Bi PAP machines soon," Srikanth Gundavarapu said.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

