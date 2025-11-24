Sewa International Partners with DFW Hindu Temple to Launch Mobile Pantry

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sewa International is launching the Sewa Hindu Mobile Pantry in collaboration with the DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth) Hindu Temple to deliver essential groceries directly to families in need across the DFW metropolitan area.

Sewa recently signed a lease agreement with the DFW Hindu temple to expand its food distribution efforts. Sewa has been hosting monthly food distribution drives at the temple parking lot since 2020, serving hundreds of families facing food insecurity.

Seated from left to right are Tushar Basu, Secretary of the DFW Hindu Temple BOT; Khemchand Nangrani, Chairman of the BOT; and Gitesh Desai, President of Sewa International - Dallas Chapter. Standing behind them are the executive team members of the DFW Hindu Temple and Sewa International

The agreement states that the premises shall be used exclusively for Sewa-related activities, including food packaging, storage, and distribution. The new mobile pantry will make weekly rounds across the Metroplex area, ensuring that nutritious, nonperishable food reaches individuals who are unable to travel to fixed distribution sites.

In October 2025, Sewa and the DFW Hindu Temple formalized a one-year lease for a property adjacent to the temple, providing storage space for just $1 per year. This agreement will help Sewa volunteers better organize, manage, and distribute food through the mobile pantry.

Representatives of the DFW Hindu Temple emphasized the shared values behind the collaboration. "We are proud to continue working with Sewa International in serving the community," said Khemchand Nangrani, Chairman, DFW Hindu Temple. "Together, we uphold the principle that Serving Humanity is Serving Divinity."

"This partnership reflects the spirit of selfless service that defines both our organizations," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International. "With the temple's generosity and community support, we can reach more families and ensure that no one goes hungry in the Dallas Metroplex area."

Sewa International invites individuals and organizations to join this effort by volunteering or donating to support the Sewa Hindu Mobile Pantry. Every contribution helps deliver hope, nourishment, and dignity to families across North Texas.

Media Contact:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur

949-414-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE Sewa International