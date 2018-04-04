Help Minimize Allergy Season Sniffles with Pharmacist Approved Tips

LANDOVER, Md., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring's flowers are welcomed by many, but feared by those suffering through allergy season and all of the sneezing, congestion and red eyes that come with it. While it's hard to predict exactly how severe each season will be, the National Wildlife Federation estimates that allergy season now lasts 27 days longer*, as a result of rising global temperatures. Giant Food's pharmacists offer expertise to help consumers prevent and combat allergy symptoms and can also assist with OTC and Rx allergy products. Early prevention is key, and even if pollen counts are still on the lower side right now, it's a great time to get a head start on healthy habits. To help consumers manage allergy season, Giant's team of pharmacists came together to share their best tips and tricks.

Mindful eating

Nutrition plays a large part in how your body reacts to allergy season, and it's important that you nourish your body with food that doesn't aggravate your allergies. Reduce the level of histamines in your system by eating onions, peppers, berries and parsley, which all have quercetin. When in doubt, you can schedule a personal consultation with a Giant Food nutritionist to review your questions and build a healthy shopping list.

Drink more (and less)

Studies have found that alcohol can worsen allergies and increase sneezing, itching, headaches and coughing. Histamine is the culprit and is produced during the fermentation process. Try to limit your weekday cocktails and opt for water instead. Drinking more water will reduce the levels of histamine in your system and help alleviate symptoms.

Ditch indoor plants with pollen

Many people own houseplants, unaware that they're actively producing pollen. Common indoor plants that produce pollen include: daisies, bonsais, chamomile, male palms and chrysanthemums. There is enough pollen to worry about outside without bringing it in the home!

Head-to-toe spring cleaning

Even when practicing caution, you're likely to come in contact with allergens throughout the day and can carry them home with you. Your hair, shoes, clothing and pets will all collect outside allergens and bring them inside. Leaving shoes at the door and showering immediately after returning home will reduce your symptoms.

Keep windows closed

It may feel hard to shut the window on a warm spring day, but if you're very susceptible to allergies it's recommended. It's recommended to keep your windows closed to prevent the wind from carrying pollen inside during allergy season. This is especially true for the bedroom to ensure you don't wake up with itchy, swollen eyes as the mornings are when pollen is released the most.

Giant Food pharmacists offer expertise and support in leading healthier lives through individual consultations, health screenings and medical assistance.

For help and support in managing your allergy symptoms this spring, stop by your local Giant Food pharmacy or visit https://giantfood.com/rx-services/.

*Source: Report by the National Wildlife Federation

