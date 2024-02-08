HELP! Most Long Islanders Caring for Aging Loved Ones Feel Stressed and Need Relief from State: AARP NY Survey

News provided by

AARP New York

08 Feb, 2024, 14:24 ET

Report on Family Caregiving in Nassau & Suffolk Counties Provides Snapshot of How People Are Dealing with Mounting Responsibilities

BAY SHORE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40% of Long Island voters age 40 and older say they are either currently caring for an aging loved one (11%) or have previously done so (31%), while nearly eight in ten (77%) say they are or were stressed emotionally due to those responsibilities, an increasingly common scenario for family caregivers statewide as New York's population rapidly ages, according to a new AARP New York survey released today.

Most of the family caregivers who responded to the survey for the report – titled "Long Island Caregivers 40 and Older: Their Challenges, Struggles and Needs" -- say they care for a relative, most likely a parent in their 80s. The fall 2023 telephone survey on caregiving and long-term care queried residents of Suffolk and Nassau counties age 40-plus who are caring for an aging loved or have done so, and who are registered to vote in New York.

The survey was released at a news conference held at the Family Service League at the Iovino South Shore Center in Bay Shore, where AARP New York was joined by State Senator Monica R. Martinez, whose district includes part of Suffolk County, and representatives from local social services agencies and non-profit organizations.

"Too many of these hardworking Long Islanders, most of them women, don't have access to the respite care, transportation or other help their family members need because funding from the state is lacking for those services or they're stuck on a waiting list," said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. "On Long Island and across New York State, caregivers are raising their own children and trying to make a living while providing essential help to a mother or father, or both. They should not have to bear this burden alone."

"There is no stress like the stress of being a family member's caregiver, yet there is also no love like the love required to fulfill that responsibility," Senator Martinez said. "Today's survey is a reminder of the challenges that confront Long Islanders who have stepped into the role of caring for a relative that may have a chronic illness or condition, an injury, or become frail. Those who take on this commitment do so without much support from the state despite their dedication. As someone helping loved ones, I know the strain that comes from this act of compassion and understand more must be done to support these individuals."

The Long Island survey was gleaned from a larger statewide AARP caregiving survey of 1,345 New York registered voters ages 40 and older. On Long Island, as well as elsewhere across the state, women primarily bear the burden of caring for an aging loved one. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, 62% of women voters 40-plus say they care for a loved one, compared to 38% of men.

Most Long Island caregivers (61%) say they do not believe New York State government offers enough support for unpaid family caregivers. When given the choice between financial support that would help cover caregiving costs or support that gives more time, 64% of caregivers chose financial support compared to 24% who chose time to do other things.

Among the report's other key findings:

      • 76% of current and former caregivers say they worked while they provided care
      • 80% believe it is extremely or very important to have home- and community-based services available locally
      • 96% say it is extremely or very important to provide care so that their loved ones can remain in their own homes
      • Nearly all caregivers (97%) say they have incurred personal expenses while caregiving for a loved one, including transportation, home modification and medical equipment

Among the recommendations, AARP New York is advocating:

Eliminate Waiting Lists – Providing $51 million will eliminate the waiting list too many older New Yorkers find themselves languishing on as they and their family caregivers await basic services such as transportation, housekeeping, and personal care.

Increased Transparency -- Require the State Office for the Aging to develop and post detailed reporting of where the waiting list exists by county and service requested, and provide this information to the Governor and Legislature annually as well as an accounting of the prior year's expenditure, by county and service, on addressing the waiting list.

Direct Financial Assistance – Create a program to provide direct financial support to unpaid family caregivers who on average spend over $8,000 a year to care for their loved one.

To read the full report and learn more visit: www.aarp.org/NYWomenCaregivers 

Connect with AARP New York on X: @AARPNY and Facebook: AARP New York

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP New York

Also from this source

When It Comes to Family Caregiving, Women Bear the Burden in New York: AARP NY Report

When It Comes to Family Caregiving, Women Bear the Burden in New York: AARP NY Report

Women in New York State are nearly twice as likely than men to be caregivers for a loved one, according to a new report by AARP New York that also...
More Downstate Voters Rejecting Major Parties & Registering Independent: Study

More Downstate Voters Rejecting Major Parties & Registering Independent: Study

Voters in New York City and Long Island are increasingly scrapping the two major political parties to register as independents – a trend that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Senior Citizens

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.