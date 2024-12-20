HELP THEM DRIVE LIKE A SACRAMENTO KING: GIVE THE GIFT OF A REVIVER RPLATE®

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, help give the drivers in your life the gift of convenience and control with the Reviver RPLATE® — the exclusive digital license plate of the Sacramento Kings. The innovative RPLATE is the world's first digital license plate, allowing drivers to monitor and customize their license plate through the ease of a mobile application.

Whether it is a teenager's first ride, or the dream car your parents always wanted, the holidays are the perfect time to gift your loved ones with a new car. Reviver has the perfect companion gift for a new car — the RPLATE, a smart and sleek digital license plate.

The RPLATE helps make owning and maintaining a car easier and more enjoyable by turning the license plate into a connected vehicle platform. Through the RPLATE, drivers can quickly renew and update their vehicle's registration via the secure Reviver app. The RPLATE also offers fun personalization features with its weatherproof display, such as light/dark mode and banner messages.

"I created Reviver and the RPLATE because I observed that the license plate and vehicle registration ecosystem wasn't innovating to meet the needs of the modern world," said Reviver Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "At Reviver, we want to reimagine the driving experience and what a license plate can do. We want to make life easier for drivers, businesses, and government."

Today, more than 65,000 drivers own an RPLATE including Cedric the Entertainer, Marshall Faulk and DJ Skee. Sacramento Kings fans can learn more about Reviver and the innovative RPLATE at an upcoming home game at Golden 1 Center.

ABOUT REVIVER®

Reviver® is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver's digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona and California, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California, and is the official patch partner of the Sacramento Kings and the official innovation partner of the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center. To purchase an RPLATE click here. To learn more about the RPLATE, click here.

