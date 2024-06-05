"Help Us Heat Our Neighbors" - Equinix Makes Data Center Heat Available to Warm Nearby Buildings and Swimming Pools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, is calling for municipal planning agencies, energy utilities and heat network operators around the world to join the Equinix Heat Export program to unlock the value of the residual heat generated in its International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers.

How does data center heat export work?

Equinix's innovative Heat Export program recovers residual heat from its IBX data centers and exports it to buildings in surrounding communities, providing a cleaner alternative to traditional methods at a time of rising global energy prices and supply constraints. The company has implemented several Heat Export initiatives across Europe and the Americas with projects in France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Canada.

Beginning next month, Equinix plans to export heat in its newest IBX in Paris, PA10, and transfer it to the Plaine Saulnier urban development zone and the Olympic Aquatic Centre, which will host several events during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Heat exported from TR5, one of Equinix's IBX data centers in Toronto, is distributed throughout multiple residential buildings, as well as a nearby hotel, university and local shopping center in downtown Markham. TR5 also services multiple buildings with domestic hot water all year long, thanks to the heat network of Equinix's energy partner, Markham District Energy.

Equinix is dedicated to expanding its Heat Export program in suitable locations, where data centers can serve as valuable heat sources for local communities. It is actively seeking partnerships with organizations such as heat network operators, energy utilities and local municipalities to bring heat export projects to fruition. By collaborating with these entities, Equinix aims to make a significant positive impact in the communities where it operates.

"Our Heat Export program is one important way data centers can give back to their local communities," explained Gary Aitkenhead, SVP, EMEA IBX Operations, Equinix. "However, it is only possible through collaboration with energy providers, governments and other third-party enablers. So, we are asking for more partners to join the program and re-use the heat from our operations for the good of people and our planet."

Globally, Equinix is investing in new and innovative technologies in energy efficiency, renewable energy and heat export projects as part of its global Future First sustainability strategy, focusing on areas that have the greatest impact on customers and key stakeholders. The company was the first in the data center industry to align to an approved short-term science-based target, for emissions reduction across its global operations and supply chain by 2030. It is also a founding signatory of the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact, which is leading advocacy and steering the development of sustainability requirements for the EU data center industry to become climate neutral by 2030.

For more details about becoming a partner in the Equinix Heat Export program, please contact [email protected] .

