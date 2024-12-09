Helpful Hints for the Holidays

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Gift-giving during the holiday season shouldn't be stressful. In fact, finding gifts for your loved ones should be as much fun as giving (and receiving) them.

No matter if you're shopping for the fashionista, the foodie, the workout warrior, the tech expert, the beauty-focused or nearly anyone else on your list, this helpful guide of gift ideas to match a variety of personalities and interests can make the holiday season extra special for both the giver and recipient.

Give the Gift of Skin Nourishment

This holiday season, give your loved ones the gift of brighter, healthier-looking skin. Clinically formulated by experts and health care professionals for every skin care need, Medline Remedy products combine advanced skin care science with gentle, therapeutic ingredients. The proprietary Remedy Nutrient Complex nourishes, soothes and supports moisture balance while caring for even the most sensitive skin. Find the full product line from the No. 1 skin care brand in health care (according to Clarivate health care market data through December 2023) at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Power Productivity and Connection

Perfect for that special someone who's always connected, fuel his or her productivity with Galaxy AI on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 powered globally by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Enjoy multitasking on up to three windows using multi-active Window, speak with someone in another language with live translations you both can see and experience desktop-level gaming with ray tracing. Plus, your loved one can enjoy ultra-fast connectivity for all that chatting, social networking, gaming and more with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800. Find more information at Bestbuy.com.

Share Memories with Loved Ones

With sleek designs to fit nearly any decor, a digital picture frame is a thoughtful way to share and display a continuous slideshow of photos on a mantel, bookshelf or desk. Simply upload pictures via USB, SD card, Wi-Fi or a frame-specific app, and your loved one can relive special moments every day. Some models also offer video playback, calendar implementation and automatic cropping, brightness and power-saving functions, making them a multifunctional addition to any home or office space.

Provide Relief and Relaxation

Ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts or anyone with a physically demanding lifestyle, a handheld massage gun can help alleviate muscle tension, improve circulation and speed up recovery after workouts, making one an optimal gift for anyone on your list who could use a well-being boost. Easy to use, these compact devices use percussive therapy to target sore muscles and provide deep tissue massage by using various attachments and adjustable speed settings to target different muscle groups and customize the massage experience.

Take Tunes Anywhere You Go

Whether your loved ones enjoy outdoor adventures or relaxing at home, Bluetooth speakers are a perfect gift idea to enhance the listening experience no matter where they are. With a variety of sizes and styles available, you can find something that fits every music lover's taste, from compact and portable options to larger, high-fidelity models for home use. Many speakers also include additional features like waterproofing, floatability, long battery life, power banks for external device charging and voice assistant integration.

Upgrade Beauty Essentials

Whether you're shopping for a beauty novice or a seasoned pro, makeup can make for a quick and easy stocking stuffer. Consider a curated set that includes items like mascara, lipstick, brushes, eyeshadow palettes and other tools to complete their beauty routine. Opting for a limited-edition holiday collection can add a festive touch to your gift. For a more personalized approach, create a custom kit tailored to the recipient's preferences to provide joy and confidence well beyond the holiday season.

