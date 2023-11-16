Helping A Hero and Lennar Present U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.), an Amputee Injured in Iraq, with Keys to New Adaptive Home

Home sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Lennar

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping a Hero, a non-profit providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, hosted a welcome home ceremony where they presented U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.) with keys to his new adaptive home in Lennar's Caraway community in Haslet, TX, north of Fort Worth.

Helping a Hero, Bass Pro Shops and Lennar hosted a welcome home ceremony where they presented U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.) with keys to his new adaptive home in Lennar's Caraway community in Haslet, TX, north of Fort Worth. Pictured L to R: David Grove, Regional President for Lennar; Marty Nealon, GM Ft. Worth Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's; Gabe VanVleet; Brittany VanVleet; U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.); Meredith Iler, Helping a Hero Home Program founder; Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; Greg Mayberry, Dallas Division President for Lennar. Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new home - a Next Gen model aptly named "The Freedom" for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.) and his family. Pictured L to R: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Strong, USA (Ret.) with Greg Mayberry, Dallas Division President for Lennar.

The community gathered to thank SSG. Strong for his service and welcome him to his new home. SSG. Strong was greeted by special guests Helping a Hero Home Program founder Meredith Iler; Tate Stevens, an American country music artist and National Ambassador for Helping a Hero; TK Klund, USAF Veteran and CEO and Founder at Verve Systems, LLC; David Grove, Regional President for Lennar; and Greg Mayberry, Dallas Division President for Lennar.

The Welcome Home Ceremony was part of Helping a Hero's 100 Homes Challenge, which was launched by Johnny Morris, Founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Lennar has joined the effort and committed to building 10 homes for Helping a Hero as part of the 100 Homes Challenge. Homes by Lennar are being built in Texas, Arizona, Florida and Colorado – with more homes to be added.

Lennar worked with Helping a Hero to adapt the new home – a Next Gen model aptly named "The Freedom." The two-story home features straight stairs that Strong will be able to use for his daily workout. It includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an adapted guest suite in the Next Gen area where he can host veterans and other guests he trains for adaptive sports.

"Words cannot express my deep gratitude to Helping a Hero, Lennar, and Bass Pro Shops for making my home so incredible. Rolling through the kitchen, pulling into the roll in shower and getting to see how easy the dishwasher drawer was to operate, brought tears to my eyes as I realized I finally have the freedom I need inside my home," said SSG Travis Strong, USA (Ret.).

"This Lennar home will provide SSG Travis Strong, USA (Ret.) and his family the foundation they need to thrive and not just survive. This home is fully accessible and will allow the Strongs to host other veterans who come to train with Travis or who need some encouragement. Travis and Brit have hearts of gold and a passion to serve others. We are so proud of them and we know the best is yet to come," said Iler.

"We are so honored to build this new home for SSG Strong and we hope it creates a backdrop for him and his family to create many special memories in the years to come," said Mayberry. "Giving back to the communities in which we build is a core value at Lennar and we value our partnership with Helping A Hero and the opportunity to create a comfortable home for such an extremely deserving American hero."

Strong grew up in Los Angeles with a passion for speed and adventure, played football, raced dirt bikes and even competed in mixed martial arts fighting (open class level). In 1997, he joined the U.S. Army for the first time and then re-enlisted with the First Stryker Brigade following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

During his second deployment to Iraq in 2006, Strong's unit was on night patrol when a powerful bomb engulfed the vehicle. As Strong began his long road to recovery, he went through every emotion: anger, sadness, depression and despair. Strong encourages others to overcome adversity and believes in paying pay it forward. He teaches and trains others with disabilities to compete in adaptive sports at the Adaptive Training Foundation. He skis, completed three marathons on handbikes, competes in Spartan races, and every day commits to live the best life he can.

About Helping A Hero:

Texas-based Helping a Hero is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-partisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Our principal activity is to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Home recipients include veterans whose permanent injuries from combat have left them paraplegics, quadriplegics, amputees, blind, with severe burns and other injuries. Helping A Hero provides additional support programs including marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs support. Helping a Hero Outdoors has expanded to serve our heroes through hunting and fishing outings.

About the 100 Homes Challenge:

Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to fund 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 Helping a Hero homes. Helping a Hero invites the public to join Johnny Morris in the 100 Homes Challenge by making a donation, however large or small, to help to fund the other 75 percent of the cost of these homes.

Helping A Hero is accepting applications from Post 9-11 wounded warriors needing a specially adapted home due to their combat injuries to become part of the 100 Homes Challenge. We also invite the public to Nominate a Hero. Both the home application and the Nominate a Hero form are available on our website at www.helpingahero.org .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Tocco, Vice President Communications, Lennar Corporation

949-648-1823 mobile, [email protected]

SOURCE Lennar Corporation